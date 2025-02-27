Rio Grande Resources Completes LiDAR and MAG Surveys on its Winston Group of Gold/Silver Properties in New Mexico, USA

Rio Grande Resources Ltd. (CSE:RGR) ("Rio Grande" or "RIO" the "Company"), an emerging North American gold and silver exploration company is pleased to announce the successful completion of a high-resolution LiDAR and magnetic survey over its Winston Group of Gold and Silver Properties ("Winston" or the "Winston Project") located in the Black Range Mountains in the Chloride Mining District of Sierra County, New Mexico, USA. The magnetic survey, conducted by KLM Geoscience, ("KLM") Las Vegas, Nevada, a leading geophysical services provider, was carried out to advanced specifications and marks a significant milestone in the company's exploration program.

Magnetic Survey

Magnetic surveys provide detailed geophysical data to assist in identifying subsurface structures and magnetic anomalies associated with mineralization. KLM utilized advanced equipment including a Gem Systems GSM-19W rover magnetometer with integrated GPS. This cutting-edge technology ensures high-quality data collection, enabling precise interpretation of magnetic anomalies. The scope of the magnetic survey at the Winston Project included the following parameters:

Grid Azimuth : 90°

Line Spacing : 50m, 100m, 200m

Coordinate System/Datum : UTM Zone 13T / WGS84

Line Length : 1km - 2.6km

Number of Lines : 31

Total Line Kilometers per Grid: 66km

"We are extremely excited about the completion of these surveys," said Jason Barnard, CEO of Rio Grande Resources. "The combination of LiDAR and magnetic data provides us unique insights into the property's geology and mineralization potential. The company remains committed to advancing its exploration efforts in a systematic and data-driven manner, with the goal of delivering value to shareholders"

Magnetic surveys measure the local variations in the Earth's magnetic field caused by magnetic minerals in the rocks. Variable magnetic susceptibility in the local host rocks (rhyolite-andesite-limestone) provides good contrast and the identification of rock units and structural zones. The maps highlight the boundaries of magnetic bodies, making it easier to identify geological structures like faults or contacts between rock types. The gold and silver veins of the Winston Project have emplaced along these structural zones, which can be delineated from a magnetic signature (see figure 1 below).

Fig 1. RTP Filtered Upward 50m Magnetic Survey Map of Winston Project.

Interpreting the Data: RTP (reduce to pole) Maps and Magnetic Survey Colors

Magnetic Survey maps correct for the inclination of the Earth's magnetic field, making magnetic anomalies align directly over their sources. The colors reference indicate:

Warm Colors (red, orange): strong magnetic responses, often associated with magnetic minerals present in Andesite or intrusive rocks

Medium Colors (yellow-green: intermediate response that generally correlates with rhyolite, that locally cover andesites of variable thickness

Cool Colors (blues): represent weak magnetic responses, which indicate non-magnetic rocks such as limestone; or alteration zones that may be associated with gold and silver mineralization

LiDAR Survey



LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) data was acquired over 42 square miles, providing detailed topographic control of the area. By emitting laser pulses, LiDAR can create a highly accurate representation of the terrain and surface elevation. The LiDAR-derived elevation data collected from Winston, enabled the remote identification of historic mining activities (e.g., prospect pits) and structural features, while also facilitating precise measurements for targeting and drill planning in a 3D space. The Company was able to produce very detailed digital elevation models and better maps to use in structural geology studies for identification of stockpile ore and dumps, and historical mineral exploration sites (see figure 2 below).

Figure 2. The Winston Topographic Basemap Resolution On Left with High Resolution Project Dataset Integrating Magnetics And Lidar On Right.

This data is invaluable for identifying geological features, such as faults, fractures, and outcrops. It will assist in assessing features of the property with considerable precision and flexibility, and in turn, be able to determine which veins and holes to target with higher degree of accuracy, which may influence gold deposition. The data will be integrated with magnetic data to generate a comprehensive geological model of the project.

Next Steps

Rio Grande Resources is analyzing and integrating all data to identify high-priority targets for follow-up exploration, including soil sampling, geochemical and geophysical analysis, and future drilling. The integration of LiDAR and magnetic data will guide exploration activities.

Equity Grants

Rio Grande would also like to announce that it entered into an investor relations consulting agreement with MZHCI, LLC ("MZHCI") to provide investor relations and corporate communications services for an initial twelve-month term commencing on February 26, 2025, which shall automatically renew for successive twelve-month terms until terminated by either party on providing sixty days' notice, in consideration of USD$3,500 per month and 1,278,453 stock options of the Company, exercisable at $0.065 per share and valid for a 5 year term. MZHCI does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities aside from the option grant. MZHCI's address is Aliso Creek Road, Suite 250, Aliso Viejo, CA, 92656 (phone: (262) 357-2918, email: RGR@mzgroup.us). MZHCI and its directors and officers are arm's length from the Company.

Further, the Company announces that it has granted an aggregate 20,000 stock options to an officer and consultants of the Company, exercisable at $0.065 and valid for a 2 year term.

All stock options issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day and have been granted in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan dated December 20, 2024 and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Feinstein, PhD, CPG, who is a Qualified Person as identified by Canadian National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Rio Grande Resources

Rio Grande Resources (CSE:RGR) is a burgeoning mineral exploration company focused on unlocking the high-grade gold and silver potential within its 3,000-acre drill-ready property in the Black Range of Sierra County, New Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the Winston project group, which includes the 2 patented historic Ivanhoe & Emporia Claims, and Little Granite mines, all known for their past production of high-grade precious metals. Rio Grande Resources is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in mineral exploration and development, who are targeting large-scale precious metal discoveries within the property's well-documented low-sulfidation epithermal setting. To view the company fact sheet and corporate presentation please visit our website at www.riogranderesources.ca

Contact and Information

Company

Jason Barnard, CEO and Director

(604) 767-6598

jason.barnard@riogranderesources.ca

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

RGR@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Follow us or contact us on social media

X: @RioGrandeRGR

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rio-grande-resources-ltd/

Facebook: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572800435230

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company are or may constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws and including, without limitation, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, for which the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited CSE and the proposed benefits of the Arrangement. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "estimates" or "intends," or stating that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, continuity of agreements with third parties, the satisfaction of the conditions to the Arrangement, risks and uncertainties associated with the environment and delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings on SEDAR+. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

SOURCE: Rio Grande Resources

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire