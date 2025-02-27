Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") announces that a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo") has exercised its right to purchase the 3% net smelter return ("NSR") on the Naranjillo property from Plata Latina for a total of US$6,000,000, or C$8,610,000 (the "Transaction").

"This purchase is a testament to the success of our exploration discovery at Naranjillo," commented Letitia Wong, Plata Latina's President and CEO. "The cash brought in from this deal strengthens our balance sheet and greatly improves our competitiveness as we are actively seeking strategic growth opportunities."

The Transaction is expected to close before the end of March 2025. Following the close, Fresnillo will no longer be obligated to pay advance royalty payments. The Naranjillo NSR is part of the option agreement announced on February 8, 2017 titled "Plata Latina Enters Option Agreement with Fresnillo for Naranjillo Property".

The Company retains a 2% NSR with Fortuna Mining Corp. on the La Joya project, which is located in the state of Hildago, Mexico.

About Plata Latina Minerals

Plata Latina Minerals is a growth-focused company focused on exploring strategic opportunities within the mining industry. Led by a highly experienced team with a proven track record in identifying, optimizing and growing businesses, Plata Latina aims to create long-term value through acquisitions, partnerships and other strategic transactions. The Company currently has two royalties in its portfolio and receives annual advance royalty payments as a result of the successful discovery and sale of the Naranjillo project. Plata Latina is actively evaluating opportunities.

