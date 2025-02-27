DXC Technology Company: DXC Names Former COO at Federal Reserve, Pat McClanahan, as Global Leader of Business and Sales Operations for Consulting & Engineering Services

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the appointment of Pat McClanahan as Global Leader of Business and Sales Operations for Consulting & Engineering Services - Powered by AI (CES), effective immediately. McClanahan will report directly to DXC President of CES, Howard Boville.

"Pat's track record of leadership in the Navy was the beginning of a career of accomplishments driving excellence at the Department of Defense and beyond," said Raul Fernandez, President and CEO of DXC Technology. "He has a proven record of success within large and complex leadership roles throughout his career, cumulating in his most recent position as COO and CFO at the Federal Reserve. He's a dynamic and experienced global leader who will contribute to the success of the new DXC."

In this role, McClanahan will oversee DXC's global business and sales operations within CES, spearheading transformation initiatives to drive growth and operational efficiency. His responsibilities include enhancing workforce productivity, optimizing sales effectiveness, and ensuring strategic alignment across the enterprise's AI-powered consulting and engineering services.

McClanahan joins DXC with extensive leadership experience across public and private sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, where he led a team of C-suite executives managing critical functions including financial planning, IT, cybersecurity, HR and strategy. Previously, he served as Vice President for People Operations and Strategy at Gannett, supporting a workforce of more than 15,000 employees.

Previously, McClanahan served 24 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a Captain after holding key leadership positions at the Pentagon, Joint Chiefs of Staff and was selected to serve as a White House fellow. His unique combination of military service and private sector experience brings valuable perspective to DXC's operational transformation initiatives.

