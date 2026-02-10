DXC Technology Company: DXC Completes Enterprise-Wide Amazon Quick Deployment and Launches New Practice to Help Accelerate AI Adoption

DXC proves AI at real enterprise scale through its own global deployment of Amazon Quick, supporting 115,000 employees across 70 countries.

New DXC Amazon Quick Practice helps customers securely deploy and operationalize AI across complex, multivendor enterprise ecosystems.

DXC's Customer Zero approach validates new technologies internally first, enabling faster and more confident customer adoption.

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced the completion of DXC's enterprise-wide deployment of Amazon Quick, the agentic AI-powered digital workspace, across its global workforce of 115,000 employees operating in 70 countries and the launch of the DXC Amazon Quick Practice, a new business unit focused on helping customers worldwide operationalize AI at scale across multivendor enterprise ecosystems.

The announcement represents one of the largest enterprise deployments of Amazon Quick to date and underscores DXC's Customer Zero approach. By first operating new technologies internally at true enterprise scale, under real-world security and governance requirements, DXC validates what works before helping customers deploy and scale those capabilities in their own environments. Drawing on the same experience, operating models, and governance frameworks used inside DXC, the company helps customers move AI from pilot programs into full scale production with greater speed and confidence.

Enterprise AI, Proven Inside DXC

DXC deployed Amazon Quick to improve how its employees access information, collaborate, and deliver work across a highly distributed, global enterprise in all lines of its business. The platform connects employees to trusted data across systems while maintaining enterprise-grade security, access controls, and compliance requirements. As part of the rollout, DXC introduced an AI Advisor Agent that provides employees with a single access point for AI-related knowledge, tools, prototypes, and feedback and is now used by more than 40,000 engineers. The rollout also includes role-based AI advisors, such as a Supply Chain Advisor that delivers fast, trusted operational guidance by connecting employees directly to validated knowledge, enabling teams to move faster with confidence.

By reducing friction across disparate systems and simplifying access to information, the deployment has helped speed up decision-making, improve productivity, and accelerate the building of ideas into real customer solutions. The initiative is led by DXC's Chief Digital Information Officer Russell Jukes, reflecting a tightly aligned execution model across technology, delivery, and operations that unifies DXC's digital, information, and AI agenda to accelerate enterprise scale AI. Deployed first within DXC, the approach is designed to translate directly into how DXC supports customer AI transformation at scale.

"Deploying Amazon Quick across DXC's global workforce gave us the opportunity to pressure-test at true enterprise scale. We've seen firsthand how AI, when connected to the way people work and the processes they rely on, can reduce friction, improve decision-making, and help teams operate more effectively with the right guardrails in place. That experience now directly informs how we help our customers move beyond pilots and activate AI across their enterprises." - Russell Jukes, Chief Digital Information Officer, DXC

Launch of the DXC Amazon Quick Practice

Building on its proven internal deployments, DXC is launching the DXC Amazon Quick Practice to help enterprises deploy AI with greater speed, confidence, and control. Powered by more than 10,000 Amazon-certified professionals with over 1,000 trained and certified across Amazon AI specializations and DXC's enterprise AI delivery programs, the practice combines proven deployment methodologies, Amazon-native frameworks, and governance models validated within DXC's own operations. This foundation, attested by the achievement of multiple AWS AI competencies, enables enterprises to move beyond experimentation and responsibly operationalize AI, delivering measurable productivity gains while maintaining enterprise-grade security, compliance, and reliability.

Cross-functional teams of AI architects, automation designers, and adoption leads partner with customers to identify high-impact use cases and rapidly deploy secure, pre-built AI capabilities spanning AI-powered research, advanced business intelligence, and agent-ready automation. Designed to scale with enterprise needs, the practice also supports co-investment with Amazon in targeted industry solutions across sectors such as financial services, insurance, and manufacturing, accelerating time to value and driving measurable business outcomes.

"Many enterprises are eager to use AI but struggle to turn pilots into real business impact. The DXC Amazon Quick Practice combines our enterprise delivery experience and proven operating models to help customers deploy AI responsibly, accelerate modernization, and achieve measurable results. This is more than a partnership, it's a launchpad for AI-powered enterprise transformation, with a focus on making AI practical, scalable, and embedded into day-to-day operations, not just another tool sitting on the sidelines."

- Ramnath Venkataraman, President of Consulting & Engineering Services, DXC

"Amazon Quick is designed to enable enterprise-grade AI directly where people work. DXC has proven the power of Quick by successfully integrating into the day-to-day workflows of 115,000 employees across 70 countries. Together, through the DXC Amazon Quick Practice, we're well positioned to provide enterprises a proven, confident path to roll out AI at scale within the systems and data they already use." - Jose Kunnackal John, Director, Amazon Quick

The DXC Amazon Quick Practice draws on DXC's experience deploying and operating AI across a global enterprise to help customers move beyond pilots and embed agentic AI into day-to-day operations. Building on DXC's longstanding partnership with Amazon, the practice supports enterprises navigating growing AI complexity and rising expectations by integrating and managing AI solutions within existing environments, accelerating adoption, delivering measurable results, and operationalizing AI securely and responsibly.

About DXC

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations - helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

About AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.

