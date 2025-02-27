WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, electric utility Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) reaffirmed its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in the range of $3.92 to $4.12 per share.On average, 12 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.03 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Additionally, the Company reaffirmed its long-term adjusted earnings annual growth target of 4 to 6 percent through 2029 based on the 2025 adjusted earnings guidance midpoint of $4.02 per share.The Company also expects adjusted earnings growth in the upper half of the 4 to 6 percent range beginning in 2026.Further, the Board of Directors declared a dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.6675 per share, payable on March 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX