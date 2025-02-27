WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Senate has voted to confirm Jamieson Greer as United States Trade Representative in a vote of 56-43.Greer, a former Air Force lawyer, has previously played a key role in U.S. trade negotiations while serving in the first Trump administration as chief of staff to the US trade representative.Greer is a staunch supporter of Trump's tougher economic policies towards China, including the aggressive enforcement of the trade deal that resulted from the China-United States trade war and using export controls and sanctions against China. He supports trade deals with countries such as the United Kingdom, Kenya, the Philippines and India to counter China, as well as restoring the U.S. manufacturing base.'It is my honor to be confirmed by the Senate to serve as President Trump's US Trade Representative,' said Ambassador Greer.'President Trump recognizes the role unfair trade practices have played in offshoring American jobs and harming our national security. Under President Trump's leadership, I will work strategically to address unfair trade practices, open new markets, tackle our record trade deficit, and restore America's ability to become a country of producers. I look forward to building off the many successes from President Trump's first term to lead USTR in executing a robust trade agenda that puts America First,' he added.Aluminum Association, the U.S. Meat Export Federation and Growth Energy, the nation's largest biofuel trade association, congratulated Greer after his confirmation.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX