LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Millicom International Cellular S.A. (MICC) Thursday reported net profit of $31 million or $0.18 per share for the fourth quarter compared with net loss of $63 million or $0.37 per share in the same quarter a year ago, mainly due to lower expenses.Profit from continuing operations was $53 million compared with loss of $157 million last year.Operating profit increased 63.4 percent to $373 million from $228 million last year.Revenue for the quarter decreased 3.2 percent to $1.428 billion from $1.475 billion in the previous year.The Board has approved an additional interim dividend of $0.75 per share to be paid in April. It also intends to pay a dividend of $3.00 per share payable in four equal quarterly installments- 0.75/share in July, 2025; $0.75/share in October, 2025: $0.75/share in January, 2026 and; $0.75/share in April, 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX