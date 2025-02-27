NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited US, Thursday announced the launch of Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL Multiple-Dose Vial.The company added that the newly launched product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL, of BPI Labs, LLC.According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2024, the Epinephrine Injection USP, 10 mg/10 mL market achieved annual sales of approximately $42.7 million, the company stated.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX