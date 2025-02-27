Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo Genomics") announces that, further to its engagement with Trusted Health Advisors ("THA"), as disclosed in a news release dated January 30, 2024, the Company has expanded and extended its agreement (the "Agreement") with THA. Under the new Agreement, THA will further support the partnering and commercialization of Telo's diagnostic technologies over a six-month term.

The THA Partners, who are experts in diagnostic development and commercialization, will provide support for a comprehensive clinical program, advancing multiple clinical and research initiatives. This includes supporting the marketing and implementation of the CLIA validated application of identifying patients with high risk smoldering multiple myeloma ("SMM"), identifying newly diagnosed multiple myeloma ("MM") patients that may relapse on first line therapy, the enumeration of the minimal residual disease ("MRD") cells in post-treated MM patients and the creation of genomic instability profiles of MRD detected cells in post-treated MM patients. The program also involves supporting the identification and program development opportunities with academic partners to collaborate on the clinical introduction of testing and implementation of science studies in relation to the clinical and economic impacts of testing. In addition, the program includes identifying and supporting discussions with a commercialization partner for the Myeloma program.

The THA team will also help drive Telo's planned clinical expansion into prostate cancer ("PC"), for which Telo already has derived compelling data from previous clinical studies under Telo's founder, Dr. Sabine Mai. Their efforts will focus on establishing a clinical advisory board, developing programs for intermediate-risk and MRD patients with PC, and collaborating with reference labs; some of these activities are already under way.

Key THA partners supporting the program:

Dr. Bender has over 25 years of clinical practice experience, the majority spent serving as the Medical Director for Oncology / Hematology for Kaiser Permanente in San Diego. Dr. Bender is the author or co-author of over 80 peer-reviewed scientific articles and numerous book chapters and has been invited to speak all over the world as an expert in oncology diagnostics. He continues in clinical practice as a member of the Oncology Institute.

Dr. Cockerill has been a leader in development and commercialization of diagnostics and medical services across a number of disease areas and technologies. Dr. Cockerill was the Chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Mayo Clinic, and President and CEO of Mayo Medical Laboratories. While at Mayo he also carried a named professorship, the Ann and Leo Markin Professor of Medicine and Microbiology at the Mayo Medical School.

Dr. Wohlgemuth has years of experience leading healthcare innovation efforts in diagnostic testing, medical devices, virtual care and digital health, pharmaceutical and companion diagnostics development. Dr. Wohlgemuth ran Quest's scientific and medical response to Covid-19 and received a C. Everett Koop Award for best population health program in 2020 for his work with Quest's employee health plan.

Guido Baechler, Chairman of the Board, said "Our team at Telo is excited about the next stage of commercial development with THA by its side. The THA team are acknowledged as reputable innovators in the healthcare industry and with their breadth of experience, are a perfect fit for our team at Telo. We look forward to working even more closely with them over the next 6 months to advance our MM, PC and other TeloView programs."

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to provide a portion of remuneration to THA in common shares of the Company (the "Shares"). The Company will issue the Shares in two equal tranches, each worth US $18,000, scheduled for March and June 2025. The deemed price per Share will be calculated using the closing market price of Telo's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") on the trading day preceding each issuance. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company will issue a maximum total of 500,000 Shares to THA. The Shares will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period, as well as a voluntary 12-month hold period from the date of issuance. The voluntary hold period may be shortened if THA achieves certain commercialization milestones.

About Trusted Health Advisors

Trusted Health Advisors consists of objective, experienced, and knowledgeable medical, scientific and business leaders with significant and long-standing accomplishments and capabilities in life sciences innovation. Its team provides world-class support for the development and implementation of innovation strategies across disease areas and segments of the life-sciences industry. THA works with partners to develop innovation programs, solution development, and implementation programs. Breakthrough innovation in healthcare requires an effective Implementation-Science and Population Health Strategy. Implementation science is at least as important as traditional discovery and development science in achieving impact.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

