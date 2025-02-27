WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth improved as initially estimated in the final quarter of 2024, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.Gross domestic product climbed 1.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 0.1 percent increase in the third quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on February 13.On the expenditure side, household consumption expenditure grew 1.4 percent, and public consumption increased by 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, gross capital formation dropped by 1.1 percent.In the 4th quarter of 2024, the negative effect of the net exports on the economic growth was noted, which amounted to -1.3 percentage points, the agency said.On a year-on-year basis, GDP growth improved to 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 2.7 percent in the previous quarter, as estimated.Seasonally unadjusted GDP expanded 3.7 percent annually in the December quarter, following a 2.0 percent rise in the September quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX