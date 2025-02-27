Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Announces a New Era for MARTINI

Iconic Italian vermouth to reach new consumers with new marketing campaign, new signature drink and new contemporary bottle, reducing brand's impact on the environment

Family-owned spirits company, Bacardi is meeting consumer demand for lighter, more premium drinks and evolving drinking occasions by building on the premium credentials of MARTINI, one of the most iconic brands in its portfolio and in the world of drinks.

Crafted with over 160 years of history and expertise, MARTINI is now presented in a stylish and distinctive bottle which reflects the quality of the liquid inside and at the same time reduces the brand's impact on the environment.

"With the rise of daytime drinking occasions, aperitivo has evolved into a more modern and stylish? experience" says Emma Fox, VP, MARTINI & ST-GERMAIN®. "Our MARTINI vermouth range, with its bold bittersweet flavors and lighter tasting serves, is perfect to capitalize on this global trend. With our new MARTINI, we're inviting a new generation of drinkers to experience a true Italian icon."

The MARTINI portfolio includes vermouth for every style of drink and occasion including MARTINI Bianco, Rosso, Fiero, Rosato, and Extra Dry, as well as the MARTINI Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo range of Vibrante and Floreale.

"The modern aperitivo occasion is booming," says Mahesh Madhavan, CEO of Bacardi Limited, "only tequila has been growing faster." The aperitivo occasion is worth close to US$11Bn* and is expected to continue growing by 6 percent annually (IWSR CAGR 24-28). "With our investment in MARTINI, we are celebrating the best of the brand's 160+ year heritage and its undeniable influence on today's bar culture. MARTINI is made for the modern aperitivo."

This summer, Bacardi will reveal:

NEW CONTEMPORARY BOTTLE

The distinctive, stylish design - inspired by the arched walkways of Turin, Italy - gives MARTINI even greater standout on shelf and at the same time reduces the brand's impact on the environment. The 1L MARTINI bottle is now 30 grams lighter (equivalent to 5 percent of the weight), which has reduced annual greenhouse gas emissions at the MARTINI production site in Northern Italy. The slimmer bottle shape also means each pallet can carry an extra 48 x 75cl bottles (an 8 percent increase) making transportation more efficient too. The new MARTINI bottles will appear in stores and bars around the world from next month.

360 MARKETING CAMPAIGN

The 'MARTINI Dare To Be' campaign reflects the evolution of the aperitivo occasion from a pre-event experience to the main event itself. The campaign's vibrant and colorful visuals, invite consumers to step out of the 'everyday you' and step into 'your most playful and stylish self'. Bacardi will be activating the 'MARTINI Dare to Be' campaign across advertising, PR and social media through 2025, reaching a new generation of modern aperitivo drinkers.

NEW SIGNATURE DRINK

This summer, Bacardi will introduce the MARTINI Bianco Spritz to the world. Easy to make in three simple steps - pour 50ml MARTINI Bianco vermouth, add 75ml MARTINI Prosecco, top with 25ml soda water, serve over ice and garnish with fresh mint, and slices of lemon and strawberry - to create a crisp, bright spritz with subtle notes of vanilla.

The MARTINI Bianco Spritz leads the range of MARTINI spritzes - with Fiero and non-alcoholic expressions Vibrante and Floreale - crafted for the aperitivo occasion. MARTINI remains an essential ingredient in classic cocktails including the Americano, the Negroni and the Dry Martini cocktail, served at bars, terrazzas, restaurants and homes throughout the world.

NEW CONSUMER EXPERIENCE

Bacardi will launch a new consumer experience, Terrazza MARTINI, that will tour major European cities throughout the summer. The Terrazza MARTINI will create a style and entertainment hotspot where consumers can experience the brand's signature drinks and more.

- ENDS -

*Total Aperitifs + NoLo (excluding beer) retail value (IWSR 2023)

Drink responsibly

Media contacts

Andrew Carney, Corporate Communications Director, Europe, Latin America & the Caribbean

acarney@bacardi.com

Nneoma Ulu, Global Brand PR & Influence Director

naulu@bacardi.com

About MARTINI

One of the most iconic brands in the world, MARTINI® is the leading name in Italian winemaking and a purveyor of the highest quality vermouths and sparkling wines. The award-winning, vibrant and bittersweet taste of the MARTINI range is the result of secret blends of more than 40 botanicals sourced from the finest locations across the globe. First created in 1863 in Turin, Italy, the MARTINI portfolio today includes: MARTINI Bianco, Rosso, Fiero, Rosato & Extra Dry, MARTINI Non-Alcoholic Vibrante & Floreale, MARTINI Asti, Prosecco & Rose´ Extra Dry. For more information, please visit www.martini.com.

MARTINI, MARTINI DARE TO BE AND THE BALL & BAR LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. MARTINI is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 163 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 11 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire