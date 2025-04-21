Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report: Spirits Industry Embraces Practical Progress

Consumers seek local sourcing and less waste-Bacardi answers with hydrogen-powered glass, natural ingredients, and a focus on meaningful change.

2025 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report

As discerning consumers get wise to greenwashing practices, they're looking to the industry to get pragmatic with sustainable progress. Beyond large-scale gimmicks and one-time activations, their focus is on incremental changes that they - and brands - can put into action.

The 2025 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report highlights this practically with research among consumers and bartenders. In France and Germany, respondents ranked buying local and reducing single-use packaging as the environmental considerations most important when choosing spirits and liquor, while around one quarter of consumers in Mexico (29%) and Spain (24%) would pay more for a cocktail made with locally sourced ingredients.

The topic remains key inside the industry too, where over three quarters of respondents (79%) in the Bacardi Global Brand Ambassador Survey list sustainability as a key concern - also listing supporting local businesses (69%) and eliminating single-use plastic (68%) as their top priorities for 2025.

Setting this future in motion, Bacardi has completed the world's first commercial production of a glass spirits bottle fueled by hydrogen. The brand worked with premium glassmaker, Hrastnik1860®, to pioneer new technology that powered a glass furnace with hydrogen as its primary energy source and in doing so cut the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions typically produced as a byproduct of glass bottle production. The bottle, which for the purposes of the trial was the iconic ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur bottle, is identical in appearance to the bottle produced using traditional methods.

Innovative processing methods are also meeting consumers' demand for high-quality, low intervention serves. People continue to care about the ingredients and what goes into their spirits, with 61% of consumers globally saying they would choose additive-free spirits over the alternative. The appeal is even higher in countries like India (77%), Italy (75%) and Spain (72%), according to the Bacardi Global Consumer Survey.

Read more about sustainability in the beverage industry in the 2025 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire