Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Returns for 4th Annual '250 Holiday Meals' Initiative Amid Growing Community Needs

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Family-owned Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, reaffirmed its commitment to giving back by hosting its 4th annual '250 Holiday Meals' initiative last week in partnership with The Salvation Army. Held at the North Street Citadel in Hamilton, Bacardi volunteers served 250 hot holiday meals to individuals and families experiencing hardship this season.

With holiday classics prepared by local favorite Soul Food Grill and Café, and desserts donated by Bacardi employees, the festive event offered warmth, nourishment, and human connection during what can be a difficult time for many.

This year's initiative comes as the Salvation Army faces a surge in demand for its services. The organization now supports upwards of 800 individuals weekly, an increase that reflects broader economic pressures on vulnerable Bermudians. Captain Dennis Maybury of the Salvation Army recently issued a call for public support to help meet rising needs through their annual Christmas fundraising campaign.

"Bacardi's continued partnership is a vital source of hope for those we serve," said Captain Maybury. "As food insecurity and housing instability rise across Bermuda, it is heartening to witness corporate citizens like Bacardi step forward. These meals do more than feed - they uplift."

Douglas Mello, Managing Director of Bacardi International Limited, added: "This initiative reflects the heart of our family-owned business. Our commitment to the Bermuda community is unwavering, and it's an honor to support the Salvation Army's tireless efforts, especially at a time when demand for their services has never been higher."

Bacardi encourages the public to answer the Salvation Army's appeal. Donations of canned goods, shelf-stable pantry items like milk, oatmeal, and tea, or financial contributions can make a direct difference. Items can be dropped off at the North Street Citadel Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ rum, PATRÓN tequila, GREY GOOSE vodka, DEWAR'S Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, MARTINI vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S Scotch whisky, D'USSÉ Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 163 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

