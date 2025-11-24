Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: MARTINI Wins 2025 Corporate Heritage Award for 'Storytelling Through Products and Brand,' Highlighting Its Commitment to Heritage and Sustainability

The Italian aperitivo brand was honored for the rebranding project of its historic bottle, renewed in the spirit of tradition and sustainable choices

MILAN, IT / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / MARTINI wins the "Storytelling through products and brand" category at the 2025 Corporate Heritage Awards with the redesign of its iconic bottle. The project blends tradition and innovation, enhancing the company's heritage and its bond with Turin to relaunch the brand in the global aperitivo market.

Now in its fifth edition, the Corporate Heritage Awards are promoted by Leaving Footprints, an academic spin-off of the University of Sannio and the University of Naples Parthenope. They recognize Italian companies that stand out for showcasing their historical and cultural heritage through creative projects with social impact. This year, MARTINI triumphs in the "Storytelling through products and brand" category, dedicated to telling corporate heritage through products and brand identity.

For over 160 years, MARTINI has been synonymous with quality and Italian style in the world of vermouth. In 2025, the brand repositioned itself with a new bottle featuring a magnetic design, created to celebrate the Italian aperitivo. Inspired by the brand's history, the new look is rich in elements that reinterpret its heritage in a contemporary key. The arched silhouette pays homage to Turin and its UNESCO-listed architecture, evoking the characteristic arcades that frame the city's historic cafés. The ribbed texture of the glass recalls the neon of the famous MARTINI sign in Piazza San Carlo, one of the city's grand salons. At the center of the label stands the Ball & Bar logo, an icon introduced in the late 1920s: in nearly a century it has undergone very few changes, confirming the foresight of an immediate, minimalist, and rational style.

The new bottle also looks to the future with sustainable choices: over 99% of the wine used in MARTINI vermouths comes from Equalitas-certified wineries, helping ensure full traceability and guaranteeing quality and transparency throughout the supply chain. In addition, the 1-liter format has been lightened by 30 grams (-5% in weight), helping reduce the brand's carbon footprint, while the slimmer shape makes it possible to transport 48 more 75 cl bottles per pallet (+8%), significantly improving logistics efficiency.

This ability to combine tradition and innovation is rooted in a unique asset: the MARTINI Historical Archive, recognized by the Ministry of Culture in 1999 as "of notable historical interest." With about two linear kilometers of documents, ledgers, photographs, audiovisuals, bottles, posters, objects, and materials organized into holdings and collections (including historical series dating from 1847, international holdings, and a photographic collection of the Terrazze MARTINI with over 50,000 images), the archive fuels today's creativity and offers the public a valuable cross-section of Italy's business culture.

Within this context, the brand's cultural heritage becomes an integral part of Casa MARTINI, the brand home located at the historic production site in Pessione just outside Turin, where the brand welcomes consumers eager to get up close with its history and craft through tours, tastings, and unique experiences exploring vermouth and mixology. It is a place where memory becomes experience and tradition becomes contemporary inspiration.

Thanks to the Corporate Heritage Awards, MARTINI reaffirms its Piedmontese and Italian roots and consolidates its status as a global icon capable of engaging with new generations, looking to the future responsibly while preserving and revitalizing a great past.

One of the most iconic brands in the world, MARTINI is a leader in the wine industry and offers vermouth and sparkling wines of the highest quality. The MARTINI vermouth range, known for its award-winning bittersweet taste, is the result of secret blends featuring more than 40 aromatic herbs sourced from diverse rural and natural regions around the globe. The MARTINI portfolio includes: MARTINI Bianco, MARTINI Rosso, MARTINI Bitter, MARTINI Extra Dry, MARTINI Riserva Speciale Ambrato, MARTINI Riserva Speciale Bitter, MARTINI Asti, and MARTINI Prosecco. Founded in 1863 in Turin, the MARTINI brand is part of the Bacardi Limited portfolio, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, and continues to be the market leader in its category. Bacardi Limited is part of the Bacardi group of companies, which includes Bacardi International Limited.

MARTINI, MARTINI DARE TO BE, and the BALL & BAR logo are registered trademarks. MARTINI is part of the Bacardi Limited portfolio, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. "Bacardi Limited" refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

Recognized in 1999 by the Ministry of Culture as "of notable historical interest," the MARTINI Historical Archive is among the most comprehensive in the vermouth, wine, and spirits sector. It preserves about 2 linear kilometers of documents, ledgers, photographs, audiovisuals, bottles, posters, objects, and materials, organized into fonds and collections. The Michel Re Agnelli and Baudino and Martini & Rossi fonds gather documentary series dating from 1847 (corporate books, ledgers, journals, inventories, correspondence, and department files). The Foreign Fonds testify to early international expansion and enable the study of the Italian wine industry around the world. The Archival Collections include MARTINI-branded objects, labels, advertising materials, audiovisuals, and photographs, including over 50,000 images of the Terrazze MARTINI (primarily Milan). The archive is located at MARTINI's historic production site in Pessione, just outside Turin. It is also home to the brand's visitor center, Casa MARTINI, where heritage is an integral part of an experiential, sensory journey open to all consumers interested in learning about the brand's history, production, vermouth, and Italian-style aperitivo mixology.

