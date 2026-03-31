Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: A Historic Honor: Jacqui Seargeant Inducted Into the Keepers of the Quaich

Celebrating heritage and women's leadership in Scotch whisky

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / This Women's Month, Jacqui Seargeant, Global Heritage Manager at Bacardi, was inducted into the Keepers of the Quaich, one of Scotch whisky's most prestigious and enduring societies. The honor recognizes individuals who have shown outstanding commitment to the preservation, promotion, and advancement of Scotch whisky around the world.

Founded in 1988, the Keepers of the Quaich celebrates those who act as true custodians of whisky heritage-sharing knowledge, protecting craftsmanship, and championing the cultural significance of Scotland's national spirit. Induction into the society is by invitation only, making it a deeply meaningful recognition among peers across the global whisky community.

For Jacqui, this moment reflects her career at Bacardi that spans more than 25 years, dedicated to storytelling, stewardship and preservation of DEWAR'S Scotch Whisky. As Global Heritage Manager at Bacardi, she has played a vital role in safeguarding and sharing the rich histories behind some of the world's most iconic spirits. Her work ensures that heritage is not only preserved, but directly inspires the brand's future-connecting past craftsmanship with today's consumers and the next generation of whisky fans.

"This honor represents everything I've loved about my career in the world of Scotch whisky-heritage, shared knowledge, and the people in our community who make this spirit with pride," stated Jacqui Seargeant. "From witnessing pivotal moments in the DEWAR'S story to championing its history globally, I've always believed that whisky is about far more than what's in the glass. Becoming a Keeper of the Quaich is a moment I will treasure."

With each new woman inducted into the Keepers of the Quaich, the society continues to reflect the evolving face of the global whisky community-one that honors its heritage and creates space for more women to shape the future of whisky.

Discover more about Jacqui and her unique role protecting the DEWAR'S legacy.

Find more stories and multimedia from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/a-historic-honor-jacqui-seargeant-inducted-into-the-keepers-of-the-quaich-1153791