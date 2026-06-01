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WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 14:00
87,68 
-0,45 % -0,40
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 15:38 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi in Costa Rica Earns Great Place To Work Certification

Shared services site ranked #13 in the country

ESCAZÚ, CR / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Bacardi in Costa Rica has once again earned Great Place to Work Certification, coming in at #13 in the country and reinforcing a commitment to creating a supportive and high-performing workplace culture. According to the latest survey results, 86% of participants said Bacardi in Costa Rica is a great place to work, while ratings on fair treatment regardless of gender, race, or age all achieved scores in the high 90s.

"The recognition reflects the continued focus at Bacardi on fostering an environment where people feel respected, empowered, and able to thrive both personally and professionally," says Gloriana Azofeifa Hidalgo, HR Director for Bacardi Enterprise Services in Costa Rica. "Our workplace culture is more than a point of pride - it is a competitive advantage that helps us attract exceptional talent, drive innovation, and deliver results for our business."

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place?To?Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become?a great place?to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place?To?Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of?every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place?To?Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Learn more: https://greatplacetoworkcarca.com/es/certificada/bacardi-costa-rica/

In 2018, Bacardi obtained its essential COSTA RICA certification in recognition for its efforts, as a foreign company, to promote Costa Rican talent and world-class services across the globe all while exemplifying values of excellence, sustainability, innovation, and social progress. The company has also been recognized as "Best Companies for Young Professionals" as announced by Best Place to Employers for Youth (EFY).

About Bacardi in Costa Rica
Costa Rica is home to Bacardi Enterprise Services, the global shared services division of Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company. The Bacardi office is located in Escazú and originally opened in 2014. Over the years, the site has grown in geographic scope and services provided and today employs more than 300 people and serves as the leading site of global shared services for the company.

Bacardi Limited boasts a portfolio of some of the most recognized and top-selling spirits brands in the United States including BACARDÍ rum, PATRÓN tequila, GREY GOOSE vodka, DEWAR'S Blended Scotch Whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, CAZADORES 100% blue agave tequila, ANGEL'S ENVY American straight whisky, and ST-GERMAIN elderflower liqueur. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Media inquiries: Jessica Merz, VP, Corporate Communications, jmerz@bacardi.com

Spanish Version of Release

Find more stories and multimedia from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/bacardi-in-costa-rica-earns-great-place-to-workr-certificationtm-1172146

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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