Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Marks Inaugural World Sailing Day by Celebrating Legacy of the Bacardi Cup As It Approaches Its Centennial Race

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Photo: Competitors in the Star Class fleet sail across blue Biscayne Bay waters in a 1990s Bacardi Cup race.

A century ago, on the blue waters just offshore of Havana, Cuban-born Bacardi sponsored a mid-winter boat race-one that began with fewer than ten competitors and would grow into one of the world's most elite sailing competitions: the Bacardi Cup.

From its earliest years, the regatta attracted top sailors from across North America and the Caribbean, competing in the technically demanding Star Class, and quickly became known not only for the competition, but for the distinct sense of camaraderie and hospitality that defined the event. The Bacardi family's sponsorship of the trophy helped establish the race as a signature fixture of Cuba's international sporting and social calendar.

That spirit extended well beyond the racecourse. During Havana's golden era at the height of Prohibition in the United States, sailors and champions were welcomed into the legendary Art Deco bar inside Edificio Bacardí, where renowned barman Rafael "Pappy" Valiente hosted visiting competitors for exclusive gatherings centered on craft and cocktail culture. There, fresh BACARDÍ cocktails prepared with precision and pride became part of the celebration, reinforcing the Cup's identity as not only a test of skill on the water, but a shared cultural experience rooted in Cuban hospitality.

"The Bacardi Cup represents more than a race-it is a reflection of our Cuban heritage and values," said Rachel Guerin, Bacardi Heritage Curator. "From its origins in Havana to its continued life today, it is a testament to resilience, community, and the enduring power of tradition that continues to define our company and family." Collections of photos and newspaper clippings that document the Bacardi Cup's origins and evolution are preserved in the Bacardi Archives.

Following the Cuban Revolution in October 1960 and the illegal confiscation of the Bacardi business in Cuba, the Bacardí family was forced into exile. Rather than disappear, the Bacardi Cup was carried on by the Bacardí family and reestablished in Miami in 1962, where it continues to be sailed each year on Biscayne Bay. Today, it stands as one of the only sporting traditions born in Cuba to endure in exile, connecting generations of sailors through a shared history that transcends borders.

As Bacardi marks World Sailing Day, the company reflects on nearly a century of the Bacardi Cup and the role it has played in shaping the global sailing community. The upcoming centennial in 2027 will celebrate not only the longevity of the race, but also its unique journey from the shores of Havana to its present home in Miami at the Coral Reef Yacht Club.

Sailors and enthusiasts alike are invited to be part of this historic milestone. Registration for the next Bacardi Cup will open in June 2026. To register or read more on the Bacardi Cup's enduring legacy, visit www.bacardicup.com.

Photo from the Bacardi Archives: The inaugural 1927 Bacardi Cup Trophy is handed to renowned yachtsman Adrian Iselin II (right) and skipper Ed Willis (left).

Photo from the Bacardi Archives: Winner of the 1938 Bacardi Cup and legendary sailor Harry Gale Nye Jr. (bottom center) celebrates with skippers, Rafael "Pappy" Valiente (center left in white) and other competitors at the Bacardi Bar inside Edificio Bacardí in Havana.

Photo from the Bacardi Archives: Bacardi Family Member and longtime Bacardi Cup Host José 'Tito' Argamasilla holds the finish line flag at the 1985 event along Biscayne waters.

Photo: Boats race along the waters in the 2010 Bacardi Cup.

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SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/bacardi-marks-inaugural-world-sailing-day-may-28-by-celebrating-legacy-of-the-bacardi-cup-as-1171424