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WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 15:00
86,23 
-1,44 % -1,26
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BACARDI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2026 16:02 Uhr
112 Leser
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Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: 180 Years in the Making: The Enduring Spirit of DEWAR'S

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / In 2026, DEWAR'S proudly marks 180 years of craft, curiosity and blending mastery - a milestone that celebrates the people and passion behind every bottle since the company's founding in 1846.

The story began on Perth's High Street, where John Dewar opened a small wine and spirits shop built on a simple belief that quality products should be at the heart of the business. This emphasis on quality became increasingly significant as the Scotch whisky industry evolved through the 19th century. By the 1860s, John Dewar had become one of the early pioneers of blending, taking advantage of changing legislation and improved distilling practices. Company stock lists preserved in the brand's historical archives show blended whiskies stored in cask under bond as an early form of marrying, including a record of a blended whisky remaining in cask for an extended period during John Dewar's lifetime.

When John Dewar died in January 1880, he left behind a thriving business that passed into the hands of his wife Jane and son John Alexander Dewar, ensuring continuity of both family leadership and blending expertise. In 1998, Bacardi Limited brought DEWAR'S into its family of brands, placing it among the top four spirits companies in the world. Since its humble origins in Perth, DEWAR'S has grown into the World's Most Awarded Blended Scotch Whisky, enjoyed across the globe.

For nearly two centuries, DEWAR'S has refined an approachable yet complex house style through expertise in maturation and blending. That legacy lives on today under the guidance of Stephanie Macleod, six-time World's Best Master Blender, who continues to honor tradition while shaping the future of modern Scotch.

DEWAR'S has always believed that life, like whisky, is meant to be explored, savored and shared. As 15 May marks 180 years-and World Whisky Day follows on 16 May-the anniversary offers a moment to reflect on an enduring journey and the path still unfolding. Here's to 180 years of DEWAR'S and beyond. Slàinte.

Discover more of the fascinating origin story of DEWAR'S

Find more stories and multimedia from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/180-years-in-the-making-the-enduring-spirit-of-dewarsr-1167360

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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