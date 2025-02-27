WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States funding freeze is taking its toll on the global AIDS response, according to a new situation report released by the UN agency charged with responding to the disease.UNAIDS said that at least one status report on the impact of cuts has been received from 55 different countries up to the start of this week.That includes 42 projects that are supported by the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, and 13 that receive some US support.Two days after President Trump's executive order in late January declared a 90-day pause to all foreign assistance, the Secretary of State issued an emergency waiver to resume 'life-saving' humanitarian assistance, including HIV treatment.UNAIDS reported later that there was widespread 'confusion' over how the waiver was being implemented on the ground.The 16 reports received from UNAIDS country offices around the world during last week show that these waivers have led to the resumption of some clinical services, such as HIV treatment and prevention of vertical transmission, in many countries that are highly dependent on U.S. funding.However, it's unclear how long funding will last amid multiple reports that key US government systems and staff responsible for paying implementing partners are either offline or working at greatly reduced capacity, the UN agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX