Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) are proud sponsors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - TMX Group, the global exchange leader in mining, is once again a proud sponsor of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) International Convention, taking place from March 2-5, 2025, in Toronto.

"PDAC is where the global mining industry comes together to drive innovation and build the future of mining. As the premier global mining exchange group, TSX and TSXV are home to almost 50% of the world's public mining companies," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO of Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head, Capital Formation, TMX Group. "With the industry evolving rapidly, facilitating connections between issuers, investors, and policymakers is more important than ever. We are proud to welcome delegates from all around the world to Toronto for PDAC 2025, and we look forward to advancing conversations that empower bold ideas and shape the future of mining finance."

TSX and TSXV will have a strong presence at PDAC, engaging with companies, investors, and industry stakeholders through a range of high-profile activities. The Exchanges will facilitate and host fireside chats, panel discussions, and industry roundtables with delegations from Africa, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, the U.S., and other international jurisdictions. TSX and TSXV representatives will also be available at the Investors Exchange at Booth #2917.

The Exchanges will host market open and close ceremonies throughout the conference:

Friday, February 28: PDAC market close

Monday, March 3: North American Mining Delegation market open

Monday, March 3: International Mines Ministers Summit market close

Tuesday, March 4: LatAm Mining Delegation market open

Wednesday, March 5: Australian Mining Delegation market open

As at December 31, 2024, the Exchanges were home to 1,097 mining issuers, with a combined market capitalization of $603 billion. In 2024, TSX and TSXV mining issuers completed 1,242 financing transactions, raising $10.4 billion in equity capital. For more information, visit tsx.com/mining.

For Market Openings and Closings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open/close ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (HD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Market Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:29 a.m. ET and 3:59 p.m. ET respectively, and the markets will open/close with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET. and 4:00 p.m. ET.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantees the completeness of the information contained in this publication, and we are not responsible for any errors or omissions in or your use of, or reliance on, the information. This news release is not, and should not be construed as an invitation to purchase securities listed on TSX or TSX Venture Exchange. No statement in this news release should be construed as advice regarding an investment strategy. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities. Listing on TSX or TSX Venture Exchange does not guarantee the future performance of a security or an issuer.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242526

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited