Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - TMX Group Limited today announced April 2025 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

April 2025 March 2025 April 2024 Volume 13,838,374,427 13,623,800,765 12,231,352,182 Value $358,443,005,733 $356,110,250,169 $257,319,670,410 Transactions 30,498,094 27,624,784 22,830,318 Daily Averages Volume 659.0 million 648.8 million 556.0 million Value $17,068.7 million $16,957.6 million $11,696.3 million Transactions 1,452,290 1,315,466 1,037,742

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 50,711,808,173 43,433,618,334 +16.8 Value $1,291,574,577,662 $954,966,612,786 +35.2 Transactions 104,488,996 82,456,560 +26.7 Daily Averages Volume 611.0 million 517.1 million +18.2 Value $15,561.1 million $11,368.7 million +36.9 Transactions 1,258,904 981,626 +28.2

Toronto Stock Exchange

April 2025 March 2025 April 2024 Volume 9,398,647,240 9,367,425,348 7,724,056,536 Value $327,365,584,100 $330,702,736,554 $239,984,611,714 Transactions 26,896,259 24,388,132 20,256,810 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 24,841.68 24,917.50 21,714.54 Daily Averages Volume 447.6 million 446.1 million 351.1 million Value $15,588.8 million $15,747.7 million $10,908.4 million Transactions 1,280,774 1,161,340 920,764

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 33,509,248,531 28,173,273,754 +18.9 Value $1,188,904,727,784 $890,150,847,265 +33.6 Transactions 91,766,848 72,746,821 +26.2 Daily Averages Volume 403.7 million 335.4 million +20.4 Value $14,324.2 million $10,597.0 million +35.2 Transactions 1,105,625 866,034 +27.7

TSX Venture Exchange *

April 2025 March 2025 April 2024 Volume 2,924,005,711 2,915,858,953 3,308,626,858 Value $1,477,800,425 $1,454,184,782 $1,249,951,249 Transactions 781,959 770,864 777,275 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 653.62 628.30 579.52 Daily Averages Volume 139.2 million 138.9 million 150.4 million Value $70.4 million $69.2 million $56.8 million Transactions 37,236 36,708 35,331

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 11,888,574,336 10,987,223,122 +8.2 Value $5,957,345,955 $4,465,089,450 +33.4 Transactions 3,137,179 2,679,796 +17.1 Daily Averages Volume 143.2 million 130.8 million +9.5 Value $71.8 million $53.2 million +35.0 Transactions 37,797 31,902 +18.5

TSX Alpha Exchange

April 2025 March 2025 April 2024 Volume 1,488,486,238 1,310,450,908 1,191,910,844 Value $29,034,792,743 $23,366,698,633 $15,857,192,434 Transactions 2,750,519 2,398,676 1,768,608 Daily Averages Volume 70.9 million 62.4 million 54.2 million Value $1,382.6 million $1,112.7 million $720.8 million Transactions 130,977 114,223 80,391

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 5,206,199,724 4,258,387,778 +22.3 Value $94,222,695,221 $59,880,898,806 +57.4 Transactions 9,321,078 6,959,488 +33.9 Daily Averages Volume 62.7 million 50.7 million +23.7 Value $1,135.2 million $712.9 million +59.2 Transactions 112,302 82,851 +35.5

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **

April 2025 March 2025 April 2024 Volume 27,235,238 30,065,556 6,757,944 Value $564,828,465 $586,630,200 $227,915,013 Transactions 69,357 67,112 27,625 Daily Averages Volume 1.3 million 1.4 million 0.3 million Value $26.9 million $27.9 million $10.4 million Transactions 3,303 3,196 1,256

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume 107,785,582 14,733,680 +631.6 Value $2,489,808,702 $469,777,265 +430.0 Transactions 263,891 70,455 +274.6 Daily Averages Volume 1.3 million 0.2 million +640.4 Value $30.0 million $5.6 million +436.4 Transactions 3,179 839 +279.1

Montreal Exchange

April 2025 March 2025 April 2024 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 20,356,859 22,703,026 15,945,637 Open Interest (Contracts) 26,753,007 26,398,774 16,795,674

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change Volume (Contracts) 82,124,702 59,716,595 +37.5 Open Interest (Contracts) 26,753,007 16,795,674 +59.3

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

