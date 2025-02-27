OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Toronto-Dominion Bank, doing business as TD Bank Group (TD, TD.TO), reported Thursday net income attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter of C$2.71 billion or C$1.55 per share, compared to net income of C$2.75 billion or C$1.55 per share in the prior-year quarter.Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were C$2.02 per share, compared to C$2.00 per share in the year-ago quarter.On average, 11 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of C$1.98 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Total revenue for the quarter rose to C$14.05 billion from C$13.71 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of C$13.21 billion for the quarter.The Toronto-Dominion Bank also declared dividend of C$1.05 per share for the quarter ending April 30, 2025, payable on and after April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX