BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
- Annual Report for year ended 30 November 2024
- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Annual Report for the year ended 30 November 2024 may also be viewed at:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/annual-report/blackrock-throgmorton-trust-plc-annual-report.pdf
27 February 2025
