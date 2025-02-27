WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas-based C&T Produce Wholesale Inc. will be recalling peppered frozen, dried Siluriformes or Cat fish products that were produced in Vietnam, due to ineligibility to export to the United States according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.The Food Safety Services noted issues during a routine check of imported products at a retail store in California.About 1,152 pounds of Siluriformes fish products are being recalled. The affected product is a 2-pound box labeled 'Peppered Dried CATFISH.' It lacks an establishment number and a USDA inspection mark.The company says certain products may still be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Customers who have purchased them are asked to either throw them away or return them to the store without consuming them.The company states that no confirmed reports of reactions have been linked to these products.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX