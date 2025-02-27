MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) and Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) announced Thursday that they are teaming up to open Warby Parker shop-in-shop locations in select Target stores, offering glasses, sunglasses, contacts, and eye exams.The first five locations will open in late 2025 in Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, with more planned for 2026. Warby Parker at Target will also be accessible through Target.com.This collaboration expands Target's optical services while bringing Warby Parker's affordable, designer quality eyewear starting at $95 to more consumers, reflecting both brands' commitment to style, affordability, and convenience.TGT is currently trading at $124.19 up 0.12 percent or $0.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX