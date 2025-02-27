KRUK S.A.: Interim reports 4Q 2024

Interim reports 4Q 2024

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- December 31st 2024, issued on February 27th 2025.

The report consists of three parts:

KRUK Group FS Q4 2024 1part KRUK FS Q4 2024_2part KRUK's Q4 2024 additional information_3part.

Financial highlights

Financial highlights PLN '000 EUR '000 For the period 1 Jan-31 Dec 2024 unaudited 1 Jan-31 Dec 2023 1 Jan-31 Dec 2024 unaudited 1 Jan-31 Dec 2023 Revenue 2,907,553 2,592,580 675,515 572,516 Operating profit 1,412,434 1,327,158 328,153 293,074 Profit before tax 1,010,405 1,037,474 234,749 229,104 Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent 1,073,954 983,934 249,513 217,281 Net cash from operating activities (499,135) (785,251) (115,965) (173,406) Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement 2,827,896 2,972,231 657,009 656,353 Cash recoveries 3,536,311 3,062,473 821,595 676,281 Net cash from investing activities (36,409) (23,328) (8,459) (5,151) Net cash from financing activities 361,873 994,880 84,074 219,698 Net change in cash (173,671) 186,301 (40,349) 41,141 Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 52.43 48.37 12.18 10.68 Average number of shares ('000) 19,338 19,319 19,338 19,319 Earnings per share (PLN/EUR) 55.54 50.93 12.90 11.25 As at 31 Dec 2024 unaudited 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2024 unaudited 31 Dec 2023 Total assets 11,648,879 9,928,505 2,726,159 2,283,465 Non-current liabilities 6,504,482 5,385,216 1,522,228 1,238,550 Current liabilities 615,740 752,479 144,100 173,063 Equity 4,528,657 3,790,810 1,059,831 871,851 Share capital 19,382 19,319 4,536 4,443 Book value per ordinary share 233.65 196.22 54.68 45.13

The interim report for the fourth quarter has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.

Contacts

Anna Kowalczyk

tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl



Tomasz Kaluziak

tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789

e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

About Us

KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.

This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-27 17:25 CET.