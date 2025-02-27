Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025
10-faches Wachstum bis 2030? Warum KI-Aktien jetzt die größten Gewinnchancen bieten!
WKN: A1JFY4 | ISIN: PLKRK0000010 | Ticker-Symbol: 83I
Frankfurt
27.02.25
08:10 Uhr
104,30 Euro
+2,10
+2,05 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2025 17:25 Uhr
47 Leser
KRUK S.A.: Interim reports 4Q 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Interim reports 4Q 2024

The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- December 31st 2024, issued on February 27th 2025.
The report consists of three parts:

  1. KRUK Group FS Q4 2024 1part
  2. KRUK FS Q4 2024_2part
  3. KRUK's Q4 2024 additional information_3part.

Financial highlights

Financial highlightsPLN '000EUR '000
For the period1 Jan-31 Dec 2024 unaudited1 Jan-31 Dec 20231 Jan-31 Dec 2024 unaudited1 Jan-31 Dec 2023
Revenue2,907,5532,592,580675,515572,516
Operating profit1,412,4341,327,158328,153293,074
Profit before tax1,010,4051,037,474234,749229,104
Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent1,073,954983,934249,513217,281
Net cash from operating activities(499,135)(785,251)(115,965)(173,406)
Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement2,827,8962,972,231657,009656,353
Cash recoveries3,536,3113,062,473821,595676,281
Net cash from investing activities(36,409)(23,328)(8,459)(5,151)
Net cash from financing activities361,873994,88084,074219,698
Net change in cash(173,671)186,301(40,349)41,141
Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)52.4348.3712.1810.68
Average number of shares ('000)19,33819,31919,33819,319
Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)55.5450.9312.9011.25
As at31 Dec 2024 unaudited31 Dec 202331 Dec 2024 unaudited31 Dec 2023
Total assets11,648,8799,928,5052,726,1592,283,465
Non-current liabilities6,504,4825,385,2161,522,2281,238,550
Current liabilities615,740752,479144,100173,063
Equity4,528,6573,790,8101,059,831871,851
Share capital19,38219,3194,5364,443
Book value per ordinary share233.65196.2254.6845.13

The interim report for the fourth quarter has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.

Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl

Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl
About Us
KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.
This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-27 17:25 CET.

