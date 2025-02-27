KRUK S.A.: Interim reports 4Q 2024

Interim reports 4Q 2024
The Management Board of KRUK S. A. publishes KRUK Group's report for the period January 1st- December 31st 2024, issued on February 27th 2025.
The report consists of three parts:
- KRUK Group FS Q4 2024 1part
- KRUK FS Q4 2024_2part
- KRUK's Q4 2024 additional information_3part.
Financial highlights
|PLN '000
|EUR '000
|For the period
|1 Jan-31 Dec 2024 unaudited
|1 Jan-31 Dec 2023
|1 Jan-31 Dec 2024 unaudited
|1 Jan-31 Dec 2023
|Revenue
|2,907,553
|2,592,580
|675,515
|572,516
|Operating profit
|1,412,434
|1,327,158
|328,153
|293,074
|Profit before tax
|1,010,405
|1,037,474
|234,749
|229,104
|Net profit attributable to owners of the Parent
|1,073,954
|983,934
|249,513
|217,281
|Net cash from operating activities
|(499,135)
|(785,251)
|(115,965)
|(173,406)
|Purchase of debt portfolios at prices as per agreement
|2,827,896
|2,972,231
|657,009
|656,353
|Cash recoveries
|3,536,311
|3,062,473
|821,595
|676,281
|Net cash from investing activities
|(36,409)
|(23,328)
|(8,459)
|(5,151)
|Net cash from financing activities
|361,873
|994,880
|84,074
|219,698
|Net change in cash
|(173,671)
|186,301
|(40,349)
|41,141
|Diluted earnings per share (PLN/EUR)
|52.43
|48.37
|12.18
|10.68
|Average number of shares ('000)
|19,338
|19,319
|19,338
|19,319
|Earnings per share (PLN/EUR)
|55.54
|50.93
|12.90
|11.25
|As at
|31 Dec 2024 unaudited
|31 Dec 2023
|31 Dec 2024 unaudited
|31 Dec 2023
|Total assets
|11,648,879
|9,928,505
|2,726,159
|2,283,465
|Non-current liabilities
|6,504,482
|5,385,216
|1,522,228
|1,238,550
|Current liabilities
|615,740
|752,479
|144,100
|173,063
|Equity
|4,528,657
|3,790,810
|1,059,831
|871,851
|Share capital
|19,382
|19,319
|4,536
|4,443
|Book value per ordinary share
|233.65
|196.22
|54.68
|45.13
The interim report for the fourth quarter has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.
Contacts
Anna Kowalczyk
tel. no.: +48 71 790 2280
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl
Tomasz Kaluziak
tel. no.: +48 71 345 6789
e-mail: ir@kruksa.pl
About Us
KRUK Group is a leading European player in debt management sector. The company was established in 1998 and now operates in Poland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Czechia and Slovakia, as well as holds assets in Germany. KRUK is present on Warsaw Stock Exchange in Poland and is also regular issuer of bonds on Warsaw Bond Market - Catalyst.
This information is information that KRUK S.A. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-27 17:25 CET.