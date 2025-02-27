Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Invitation to Idorsia's Full Year 2024 Financial Reporting webcast and conference call

Finanznachrichten News

Idorsia will publish its Full Year 2024 Financial Reporting on Tuesday March 4, 2025, at 07:00 CET.

An investor webcast and conference call will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Date:Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time:14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

Live Webcast (audio + slides):
The live webcast can be accessed from the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com).

Dial-inprocedure for analysts (audio only):
Analysts who would like to ask questions are required to register in advance of the conference (link already open for registration) using the following link:https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc9bf83d2dbe846cd8d2a173b9d4f7fcd (https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc9bf83d2dbe846cd8d2a173b9d4f7fcd)

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com) approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Attachment

  • Press Release PDF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3332b727-1fd9-4207-9ef4-1947f3b3dba0)

