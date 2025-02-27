Aircraft Launches Carrier's New Head of Version by Colorful Guizhou Airlines Cabin Design

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the delivery of an Airbus A320-251N to Chinese airline customer Colorful Guizhou Airlines Co., Ltd. ("Colorful Guizhou Airlines").

The A320neo launches the carrier's new Head of Version by Colorful Guizhou Airlines cabin design that aims to provide passengers with more comfort and an upgraded onboard experience. CDB Aviation's Head of Commercial, Greater China Michelle Wuand Colorful Guizhou Airlines' Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee Fanyu Liu highlighted the new cabin's benefits during a delivery ceremony held in Toulouse, France, on February 27, 2025.

"We are thrilled to continue building our strong partnership with Colorful Guizhou Airlines as it demonstrates our company's ongoing commitment to cultivating long-term relationships with airlines in all key aviation markets," said Jie Chen, CDB Aviation's Chief Executive Officer. "This A320neo aircraft will support the carrier's fleet growth strategy, offering efficient, resourceful, and modern air passenger services for their customers' increasing transportation demands."

Liu Fanyu, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Colorful Guizhou Airlines, commented: "We are pleased to have successfully introduced our 11th A320neo aircraft, and this is the first aircraft with our new cabin design, which will further establish the company's service brand. These new modern, fuel-efficient aircraft will also further enhance Colorful Guizhou Airlines' capacity and operational efficiency. We are extremely grateful to CDB Aviation for partnering with us on this aircraft transaction, and we hope to continue to deepen communication, explore new cooperation opportunities, and jointly promote innovative development in the future."

The aircraft represents the second unit of the first batch of three A320neos leased to the carrier as part of the lease agreements executed between the companies in the summer of 2024. The first aircraft was delivered on June 14, 2024, with the remaining third aircraft scheduled to be delivered in 2026.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including with respect to CDB Aviation's business, financial condition, results of operations or plans. CDB Aviation cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as "may," "will," "seek," "continue," "aim," "anticipate," "target," "projected," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "achieve" or other terminology or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CDB Aviation's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Colorful Guizhou Airlines

As the only local airline in Guizhou Province, Colorful Guizhou Airlines has always adhered to the development concept of "Rooted in Guizhou, Embracing China, and Aspiring to the world." After 10 years of continuous development, its fleet size has reached to 20 aircraft (11 x A320 9 x E190), fly to 54 cities with 88 routes. The routes cover important node cities in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, Central China, Northwest China, Northeast China and one international destination Hanoi, and have initially formed a route network "to develop an extensive national network with a focus on trunk routes, supplemented by regional routes." In the future, the company will continuously optimize its route network, strengthen regional coordination, and comprehensively promote intelligent operation. The airline will also continuously optimize their official website, WeChat, mini programs, and other all media platforms, improve its information technology, strengthen digital technology innovation, and enhance the digital security. Continuously empowering important areas such as safety production, aviation services, and green development through digitization. www.cgzair.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing") a 40-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

