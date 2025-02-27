EQS Voting Rights Announcement: tonies SE

tonies SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



27.02.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer tonies SE

9 rue de Bitbourg

1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 24 Feb 2025

4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 9.94 % 126,847,586 Previous publication 14.3 % /

5. Details absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) 12604272 9.94 % %





