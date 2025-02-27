Ericsson: Aduna and EnStream partner to unlock Canada's telecom network APIs for global innovation

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has announced a strategic partnership with Canada's EnStream LP, marking a comprehensive Canadian expansion of its network API ecosystem.

The collaboration will enable seamless access to telecom network APIs from Bell, Rogers, and TELUS - Canada's three leading nationwide operators - empowering developers and enterprises worldwide to build and scale next-generation digital services with greater security and efficiency.

EnStream, a joint venture between Bell, Rogers, and TELUS, has been instrumental in positioning Canada as a global leader in network APIs. By leveraging mobile data across the country's largest telecom providers, EnStream has facilitated secure, frictionless authentication and fraud prevention solutions for businesses, including major financial institutions.

Through this partnership, EnStream's powerful APIs will be integrated into Aduna's platform, accelerating global adoption of telecom-enabled security and verification services. Among these are:

Number Verification: A seamless, silent authentication method that enhances user experience while strengthening security

SIM Swap Protection:A critical fraud prevention tool that detects potential account takeovers, helping businesses mitigate identity theft and cyber threats.

With full nationwide coverage exceeding 90 percent, Canada stands as a core innovation hub within Aduna's ecosystem. Global enterprises will now have access to a live testbed for telecom-driven authentication and fraud prevention, gaining insights that can be scaled internationally through Aduna's standardized (CAMARA-based) global network APIs.

This expansion reinforces Aduna's footprint across North America - covering Canada, the U.S., and Mexico - a major region for the global network API market. Additionally, telecom operators worldwide can leverage insights from Canada's real-world implementations to enhance their own network API strategies.

Upinder Saini, President and CEO, EnStream, says: "Our collaboration with Aduna represents a major step forward in bringing telecom-powered security and identity solutions to global enterprises. By combining Aduna's extensive reach with EnStream's expertise in telecom data, we are enabling businesses - both in Canada and globally - to seamlessly integrate secure, real-time authentication and fraud prevention capabilities."

Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna, says: "With full nationwide coverage in one of the world's most advanced telecom markets, our partnership with EnStream is a game-changer for developers and enterprises. Aduna is at the forefront of the next wave of network innovation, delivering open, programmable, and standardized network APIs to drive global technology transformation."

This partnership cements Canada's role as a springboard for global network API success, offering enterprises unparalleled access to real-time, telecom-powered intelligence to drive security, innovation, and seamless digital experiences worldwide.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its venture partners include: América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. Aduna's developer platform partners are Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch and Vonage. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth. To find out more about Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

ABOUT ENSTREAM

EnStream LP is a joint venture of Canada's top mobile telecom companies-Bell Mobility, Rogers Communications, and TELUS Communications. Leveraging real-time mobile intelligence, EnStream provides cutting-edge identity verification and authentication services for a wide range of applications.

We are a trusted partner for leading financial institutions, technology firms, and public sector organizations, delivering services that support 90%+ of mobile users nationwide. Our solutions power major banks, cryptocurrency platforms, government agencies, insurance providers, gaming, healthcare, and more. By utilizing real-world, verified identities and network intelligence from trusted mobile devices and carriers, we continue to enhance online security, fraud prevention, and seamless user experiences for both consumers and businesses. To find out more about EnStream, visit www.enstream.com

