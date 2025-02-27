South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - 1st Source Bank (NASDAQ: SRCE) is pleased to announce that they were once again named to Forbes' America's Best Banks list, taking the 26th spot out of 100. According to Forbes, they look at "10 metrics measuring growth, credit quality and profitability for the 12 months ending September 30, 2024, and stock performance for the 12 months ending January 10, 2025." 1st Source is one of only three banks in Indiana to make this year's list.

"We are honored to receive recognition as one of America's Best Banks for the second year in a row," said Andrea Short, President and CEO of 1st Source Bank and President of 1st Source Corporation. "To rank number 26 on such a prestigious list of competitors is a testament to our colleagues' commitment to living out our mission to help our clients achieve security, build wealth, and realize their dreams. I am proud of our long history of serving our clients well while reinforcing our stability as a financial institution in the areas of growth, credit quality and performance."

The 16th annual America's Best Banks list is compiled from analyzing the 200 largest publicly traded U.S. banks and thrifts by assets. Forbes lists the 10 equally-weighted financial metrics as "net interest margin; return on average tangible common equity; return on average assets; CET1 ratio; efficiency ratio; nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets; reserves as a percentage of total assets; risk-based capital ratio; operating revenue growth; and net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans." While S&P Global Market Intelligence provides the data, the rankings are done separately by Forbes. The entire list can be viewed here: Forbes 2025 America's Best Banks.





America's Best Banks

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9536/242671_1stsourceforbes.jpg

1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $8.9 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 77 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations, 10 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices. For more than 160 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of helping our clients achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.

###

SOURCE STRING: 1st Source Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242671

SOURCE: 1st Source Corporation