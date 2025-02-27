1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Report

1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTC PINK:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis cultivator and producer, is pleased to announce its first quarter financial results ("Q1 2025") for the three months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023. All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association (AMA), the Company's cultivation and production subsidiary centred on the medical and adult-use cannabis market. Focusing on quality and value offerings, the Company wholesales cannabis flower, pre-rolls and boutique concentrate products under its proprietary AMA brand to retail accounts in the state of Nevada. AMA branded products consistently rank as top sellers based on volume in the state and the Company is a key supplier in the Las Vegas market.

Highlights

Revenue of $4.0 million

Gross profit of $1.3 million

Gross margin of 33%

Net loss of $0.6 million

3rd Place ranking as one of the most sold cannabis brands in Nevada

Q1 2025 and Q1 2024 Consolidated Operating Financials

Revenue

The Company generated revenue of $4.0 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior year comparable period. The decline in revenue is attributed to soft sales across Nevada and falling flower prices. During the month of September 2024, retail sales in Nevada fell by 23% from $78,032,417 in August to $59,861,9721 (October 2024 figures have not been released).

Gross Profit

The Company generated gross profit of $1.3 million in the current period compared to gross profit of $1.6 million in the prior year comparable period as a result of slower sales in Q1 2025.

Gross Margin

Gross margin calculated as gross profit divided by revenue was 33% in Q1 2025 and 31% in Q1 2024.

Expenses

During the reporting period, expenses decreased to $1.9 million from $2.0 million in Q1 2024. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to decreases in tax expense.

Net Loss

Net loss for the period was $0.58 million for Q1 2025 and comprehensive loss was $0.35 million, compared to net loss of $0.38 million and comprehensive loss of $0.21 million in the prior year comparable period.

Management Commentary

Slower retail sales across Nevada impacted the Company's total revenue and gross profit as compared to Q1 2024. Despite the retail slowdown in the cannabis market, the Company made gains in gross margin as it continues to run a more efficient operation and improves its cannabis production. Against price compression in the state, the AMA brand has demonstrated resilience in a competitive landscape and ranked #3 as one of the most sold brand in Nevada by volume2.

Financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Detailed information regarding the Company's financial results as well as management's discussion and analysis can be found at https://sedar.com/ and https://1933industries.com/investors/financial-information

1 https://tax.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/NV-Cannabis-Revenue-FY25.pdf

2 https://www.headset.io/brands/alternative-medicine-association-ama

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based licensed producer, focused on the cultivation and extraction of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer products in a variety of formats under its flagship brands, Alternative Medicine Association (AMA) and Level X. Its product offerings are cultivated at the Company's 68,000 sq. ft. indoor facility and marketed directly to retail dispensaries. AMA branded flower, infused pre-rolls, and in-house boutique concentrates consistently rank as the top products sold in Nevada. For more information, please visit www.1933industries.com

