WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) Thursday announced it has expanded its flu and COVID-19 testing and treatment capabilities at approximately 1,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across 37 states.Patients with flu-like symptoms can now receive a 3-in-1 combo test for Influenza A, Influenza B, and COVID-19 with a single swab.In select states, including California, Illinois, and Washington, pharmacists can provide both testing and antiviral treatment during one appointment. Flu and COVID-19 tests cost $29.99, with pharmacist assessments priced at $45. CVS also offers at-home test kits and prescription delivery options. Updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines remain available at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations nationwide.CVS is currently trading at $64.72 up 1.35 percent or $0.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX