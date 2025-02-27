CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar firmed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.The greenback touched 1.2608 against the pound and 150.16 against the yen, setting 2-day highs.The greenback climbed to a 1-week high of 0.9005 against the franc and a 2-week high of 1.0399 against the euro, off its early lows of 0.8939 and 1.0492, respectively.The greenback advanced to a 2-week high of 0.5638 against the kiwi, fresh 2-week high of 0.6243 against the aussie and more than a 3-week high of 1.4442 against the loonie, from its early lows of 0.5701, 0.6314 and 1.4322, respectively.The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 1.22 against the pound, 152.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the franc, 1.02 against the euro, 0.55 against the kiwi, 0.61 against the aussie and 1.46 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX