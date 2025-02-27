Anzeige
WKN: A11664 | ISIN: US03209R1032 | Ticker-Symbol: 29A
Tradegate
27.02.25
17:23 Uhr
30,490 Euro
+0,720
+2,42 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,88030,62022:27
29,93030,54022:00
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2025 22:14 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Full Year Ended December 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Reports Net Revenues of $186.5 Million for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) ("Amphastar" or the "Company") today reported results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth quarter Highlights

  • Net revenues of $186.5 million for the fourth quarter

  • GAAP net income of $38.0 million, or $0.74 per share, for the fourth quarter

  • Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $47.2 million, or $0.92 per share, for the fourth quarter

Full Year Highlights

  • Net revenues of $732.0 million for the fiscal year

  • GAAP net income of $159.5 million, or $3.06 per share, for the fiscal year

  • Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $200.8 million, or $3.86 per share, for the fiscal year

Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are incredibly proud that in 2024, we exceeded our long-term goal of achieving $100 million in annual sales for Primatene MIST®, and we look forward to continuing to grow the brand. Furthermore, BAQSIMI® showed strong factory sales growth of 12% compared to the fourth quarter of last year. As we look ahead to 2025, we plan to continue developing and growing our proprietary pipeline."

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands, except per share data)

Net revenues

$

186,523

$

178,105

$

731,967

$

644,395

GAAP net income

$

37,964

$

36,167

$

159,519

$

137,545

Adjusted non-GAAP net income*

$

47,237

$

46,875

$

200,806

$

175,699

GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.74

$

0.68

$

3.06

$

2.60

Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS*

$

0.92

$

0.88

$

3.86

$

3.32

____________________________________

* Adjusted non-GAAP net income and adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table III of this press release.

Fourth quarter Results

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Change

2024

2023

Dollars

%

(in thousands)

Product revenues, net:

BAQSIMI ®

$

41,792

$

-

$

41,792

N/A

Primatene MIST ®

28,935

24,484

4,451

18

%

Glucagon

25,619

31,198

(5,579

)

(18

)%

Epinephrine

18,698

24,646

(5,948

)

(24

)%

Lidocaine

14,397

14,988

(591

)

(4

)%

Phytonadione

11,171

11,922

(751

)

(6

)%

Enoxaparin

3,731

6,092

(2,361

)

(39

)%

Naloxone

3,604

4,230

(626

)

(15

)%

Other products

39,031

38,089

942

2

%

Total product revenues, net

$

186,978

$

155,649

$

31,329

20

%

Other revenues

(455

)

22,456

(22,911

)

(102

)%

Total net revenues

$

186,523

$

178,105

$

8,418

5

%

Changes in product revenues, net as compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year were primarily driven by:

  • BAQSIMI® revenues consisting of $41.8 million in sales made by the Company directly to its customers, which are recorded as part of product revenues, net

  • Primatene MIST® sales increased primarily due to an increase in unit volumes

  • Glucagon sales decreased due to a decrease in unit volumes as a result of competition and a market shift towards ready-to-use glucagon products such as BAQSIMI®

  • Epinephrine sales decreased due to a decrease in unit volumes, as well as a decrease in average selling price, primarily as a result of new competition for our epinephrine vial product

  • The decrease in sales of phytonadione and naloxone was due to a decrease in unit volume, as well as a decrease in average selling price

  • Enoxaparin sales decreased primarily due to a decrease in unit volumes

  • Other pharmaceutical product sales changes were primarily due to:

    • Higher unit volumes of dextrose and sodium bicarbonate due to increased demand caused by supplier shortages during the fourth quarter

    • This increase was partially offset by:

      • Lower sales of ganirelix and medroxyprogesterone due to a decrease in average selling price, as well as lower unit volumes

  • Other revenues decreased as the Transition Service Agreement, or TSA, with Lilly expired in the fourth quarter of 2024, and since we have assumed all distribution responsibilities, we record BAQSIMI® sales in product revenues, net and costs of sales. The other revenues included in the fourth quarter of 2024 represents BAQSIMI® sales of $0.3 million, less associated costs of sales, and a true-up of the Net Economic Benefit payments due at the expiration of the TSA.

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Change

2024

2023

Dollars

%

(in thousands)

Net revenues

$

186,523

$

178,105

$

8,418

5

%

Cost of revenues

99,875

81,965

17,910

22

%

Gross profit

$

86,648

$

96,140

$

(9,492

)

(10

)%

as % of net revenues

46.5

%

54.0

%

Changes in the cost of revenues and gross margin were primarily driven by:

  • Decrease in other revenues related to Lilly's sales of BAQSIMI® under the TSA, which were recorded net of cost of sales and other expenses as we assumed distribution of BAQSIMI® to our customers and now record those sales in product revenues and cost of sales separately

  • Increased labor costs and certain component costs

  • This was partially offset by an increase in sales of Primatene MIST®, which is a higher-margin product

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Change

2024

2023

Dollars

%

(in thousands)

Selling, distribution, and marketing

$

10,424

$

8,619

$

1,805

21

%

General and administrative

12,938

13,122

(184

)

(1

)%

Research and development

18,142

20,419

(2,277

)

(11

)%

  • Selling, distribution, and marketing expenses increased primarily due to the expansion of our sales and marketing efforts related to BAQSIMI®

  • Research and development expenses decreased primarily due to a decrease in clinical trial expense, as well as a decrease in materials and supply expense, as a result of expenses in 2023 for our insulin and inhalation pipeline products that were higher than those incurred in 2024

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Change

2024

2023

Dollars

%

(in thousands)

Non-operating income (expenses)

Interest income

$

2,292

$

2,303

$

(11

)

(0

)%

Interest expense

(6,425

)

(9,456

)

3,031

(32

)%

Other income (expenses), net

2,951

(5,482

)

8,433

154

%

Total non-operating income (expenses), net

$

(1,182

)

$

(12,635

)

$

11,453

(91

)%

The change in non-operating income (expenses), net is primarily a result of:

  • A decrease in interest expense, primarily related to the accretion of the $129.0 million deferred cash payment to Lilly, which was made in June 2024, as well as a lower principal balance on the Wells Fargo Term Loan, along with the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs related to such Term Loan in 2023

  • A change to other income (expenses), net primarily as a result of foreign currency fluctuation, as well as mark-to-market adjustments relating to our interest rate swap contracts

Year-End Results

Year Ended December 31,

Change

2024

2023

Dollars

%

(in thousands)

Product revenues, net:

BAQSIMI ®

$

126,898

$

-

$

126,898

N/A

Glucagon

108,319

113,684

(5,365

)

(5

)%

Primatene MIST ®

102,012

89,321

12,691

14

%

Epinephrine

94,090

81,650

12,440

15

%

Lidocaine

55,854

58,162

(2,308

)

(4

)%

Phytonadione

43,169

44,939

(1,770

)

(4

)%

Enoxaparin

21,715

31,533

(9,818

)

(31

)%

Naloxone

15,728

19,004

(3,276

)

(17

)%

Other products

145,029

154,945

(9,916

)

(6

)%

Total product revenues, net

$

712,814

$

593,238

$

119,576

20

%

Other revenues

19,153

51,157

(32,004

)

(63

)%

Total net revenues

$

731,967

$

644,395

$

87,572

14

%

Changes in product revenues, net were primarily driven by:

  • BAQSIMI® revenues consisting of $126.9 million in sales made by the Company directly to its customers, which are recorded as part of product revenues, net

  • Primatene MIST® sales increased primarily due to an increase in unit volumes

  • Epinephrine sales increased primarily due to an increase in unit volumes, as we began selling our epinephrine pre-filled syringes in Canada starting in the third quarter of 2024

  • Glucagon sales decreased primarily due to a decrease in unit volumes, as a result competition and a move to ready-to-use glucagon products such as BAQSIMI®

  • Enoxaparin and naloxone sales decreased primarily due to a decrease in unit volumes

  • Other pharmaceutical products sales decreased primarily due to:

    • Lower unit sales of atropine and calcium chloride, as a result of other suppliers returning to their historical distribution levels

    • Lower unit sales of medroxyprogesterone, as our API supplier discontinued making the active ingredient

    • These decreases were partially offset by:

      • Higher unit volumes of dextrose and sodium bicarbonate due to an increase in demand caused by other supplier shortages

      • The launch of albuterol in August 2024

  • Other revenues which consisted of $38.9 million in BAQSIMI® sales made by Lilly, on behalf of the Company under the TSA, which resulted in a net payment to the Company of $19.2 million after deducting the cost of sales and other expenses

Year Ended December 31,

Change

2024

2023

Dollars

%

(in thousands)

Net revenues

$

731,967

$

644,395

$

87,572

14

%

Cost of revenues

358,112

293,274

64,838

22

%

Gross profit

$

373,855

$

351,121

$

22,734

6

%

as % of net revenues

51.1

%

54.5

%

Changes in the cost of revenues and gross margin were primarily driven by:

  • Decrease in other revenues related to Lilly's sales of BAQSIMI® under the TSA, which are recorded net of cost of sales and other expenses, as we assumed distribution of BAQSIMI® to our customers and now record those sales in product revenues and cost of sales separately

  • Increase in depreciation and amortization expenses related to the acquired BAQSIMI® assets

  • Increased labor and certain component costs

  • This was partially offset by increased sales of Primatene MIST® and epinephrine, which are higher-margin products

Year Ended December 31,

Change

2024

2023

Dollars

%

(in thousands)

Selling, distribution, and marketing

$

37,802

$

28,853

$

8,949

31

%

General and administrative

56,720

51,540

5,180

10

%

Research and development

73,914

73,741

173

0

%

  • Selling, distribution, and marketing expenses increased primarily due to expenses related to the expansion of our sales and marketing efforts related to BAQSIMI®

  • General and administrative expenses increased primarily due to an increase in salary and personnel-related expenses and expenses related to BAQSIMI®

  • Research and development expenses remained flat during the year. Salary and personnel-related expenses and FDA filing fees increased, while clinical trial expense, as well as materials and supply expense decreased

Year Ended December 31,

Change

2024

2023

Dollars

%

(in thousands)

Non-operating income (expenses)

Interest income

$

10,612

$

5,459

$

5,153

94

%

Interest expense

(30,343

)

(27,158

)

(3,185

)

12

%

Other income (expenses), net

4,076

(3,929

)

8,005

204

%

Total non-operating income (expenses), net

$

(15,655

)

$

(25,628

)

$

9,973

(39

)%

The change in non-operating income (expenses), net is primarily a result of:

  • An increase in interest income resulting from an increase in cash and investments.

  • An increase in interest expense resulting from the Term Loan used to finance the acquisition of BAQSIMI®, as well as the 2029 Convertible Notes, which we entered into in the second half of 2023.

  • A change to Other income (expenses), net primarily as a result of foreign currency fluctuation, as well as mark-to-market adjustments relating to our interest rate swap contracts during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Cash flow provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $213.4 million.

Pipeline Information

The Company currently has four abbreviated new drug applications ("ANDAs") filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") targeting products with a market size exceeding $2 billion, along with four biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size exceeding $7 billion, and two generic products in development targeting products with a market size of over $1.3 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024. The Company is developing multiple proprietary products with injectable and intranasal dosage forms.

Amphastar's Chinese subsidiary, Amphastar Nanjing Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd. ("ANP"), currently has multiple Drug Master Files ("DMFs") on file with the FDA and is developing several additional DMFs.

Company Information

Amphastar is a bio-pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar's logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Amphastar®, BAQSIMI®, Primatene MIST®, REXTOVYTM, Amphadase®, and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company is disclosing non-GAAP financial measures when providing financial results. The Company believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations (and comparisons of its current operations with historical and future operations) would be difficult if the disclosure of its financial results were limited to financial measures prepared only in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the Company is disclosing certain non-GAAP results, including (i) Adjusted non-GAAP net income and (ii) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS, which exclude amortization expense, share-based compensation, impairment charges, expenses related to our acquisition of BAQSIMI®, certain debt issuance costs, income tax provisions on pre-tax adjustments, and other one-time events in order to supplement investors' and other readers' understanding and assessment of the Company's financial performance because the Company's management uses these measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. Whenever the Company uses such non-GAAP measures, it will provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today, February 27, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial toll-free (877) 407-0989 or (201) 389-0921 for international callers, ten minutes before the conference.

The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company's website at www.amphastar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding future financial performance and business trends, our future growth, sales and marketing of our products, market size and expansion, product portfolio, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to our pipeline of product candidates, the timing and results of clinical trials, the benefits BAQSIMI®, including its potential for continued revenue growth, the strategic trajectory of and market for our product pipeline, our ability to leverage our existing expertise and technology, and other future events. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2024, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 9, 2024, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on November 7, 2024, and our other filings or reports that we may file with the SEC. In particular, there can be no guarantee that our sales strategies will be successful, or that we will continue to experience significant sales of BAQSIMI®. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change.

Contact Information:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Bill Peters
Chief Financial Officer
(909) 476-3416

Table I
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net revenues:

Product revenues, net

$

186,978

$

155,649

$

712,814

$

593,238

Other revenues

(455

)

22,456

19,153

51,157

Total net revenues

186,523

178,105

731,967

644,395

Cost of revenues

99,875

81,965

358,112

293,274

Gross profit

86,648

96,140

373,855

351,121

Operating expenses:

Selling, distribution, and marketing

10,424

8,619

37,802

28,853

General and administrative

12,938

13,122

56,720

51,540

Research and development

18,142

20,419

73,914

73,741

Total operating expenses

41,504

42,160

168,436

154,134

Income from operations

45,144

53,980

205,419

196,987

Non-operating income (expenses):

Interest income

2,292

2,303

10,612

5,459

Interest expense

(6,425

)

(9,456

)

(30,343

)

(27,158

)

Other income (expenses), net

2,951

(5,482

)

4,076

(3,929

)

Total non-operating income (expenses), net

(1,182

)

(12,635

)

(15,655

)

(25,628

)

Income before income taxes

43,962

41,345

189,764

171,359

Income tax provision

5,998

4,673

29,672

31,833

Net income before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate

37,964

36,672

160,092

139,526

Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate

-

(505

)

(573

)

(1,981

)

Net income

$

37,964

$

36,167

$

159,519

$

137,545

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.79

$

0.75

$

3.29

$

2.85

Diluted

$

0.74

$

0.68

$

3.06

$

2.60

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:

Basic

47,975

47,957

48,429

48,265

Diluted

51,310

53,014

52,058

53,001

Table II
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

151,609

$

144,296

Restricted cash

235

235

Short-term investments

70,036

112,510

Restricted short-term investments

2,200

2,200

Accounts receivable, net

136,289

114,943

Inventories

153,741

105,833

Income tax refunds and deposits

1,747

526

Prepaid expenses and other assets

18,214

9,057

Total current assets

534,071

489,600

Property, plant, and equipment, net

297,345

282,746

Finance lease right-of-use assets

383

564

Operating lease right-of-use assets

46,899

32,333

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate

-

527

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

590,660

613,295

Long-term investments

10,996

14,685

Other assets

25,992

25,910

Deferred tax assets

71,124

53,252

Total assets

$

1,577,470

$

1,512,912

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

157,057

$

93,366

Accrued payments for BAQSIMI ®

-

126,090

Income taxes payable

9,664

1,609

Current portion of long-term debt

234

436

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

6,804

3,906

Total current liabilities

173,759

225,407

Long-term reserve for income tax liabilities

6,957

6,066

Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs

601,630

589,579

Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

41,881

29,721

Other long-term liabilities

20,945

22,718

Total liabilities

845,172

873,491

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock: par value $0.0001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock: par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 60,847,124 and 47,617,691 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2024 and 59,390,194 and 48,068,881 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2023

6

6

Additional paid-in capital

505,400

486,056

Retained earnings

568,787

409,268

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,181

)

(8,478

)

Treasury stock

(332,714

)

(247,431

)

Total equity

732,298

639,421

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,577,470

$

1,512,912

Table III
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

GAAP net income

$

37,964

$

36,167

$

159,519

$

137,545

Adjusted for:

Intangible asset amortization

6,179

6,178

24,718

12,830

Share-based compensation

5,632

4,622

24,368

20,242

Impairment of long-lived assets

-

1

-

3,175

Expenses related to BAQSIMI ® acquisition

-

2,148

3,651

5,830

Debt issuance costs

-

742

-

6,785

Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments

(2,538

)

(2,983

)

(11,450

)

(10,708

)

Adjusted non-GAAP net income

$

47,237

$

46,875

$

200,806

$

175,699

Adjusted non-GAAP net income per share:

Basic

$

0.99

$

0.98

$

4.15

$

3.64

Diluted

$

0.92

$

0.88

$

3.86

$

3.32

Weighted-average shares used to compute adjusted non-GAAP net income per share:

Basic

47,975

47,957

48,429

48,265

Diluted

51,310

53,014

52,058

53,001

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Cost of
revenue

Selling,
distribution
and marketing

General
and
administrative

Research
and
development

Non-operating
(expenses)
income, net

Income
tax provision

GAAP

$

99,875

$

10,424

$

12,938

$

18,142

$

(1,182

)

$

5,998

Intangible asset amortization

(6,160

)

-

-

(19

)

-

-

Share-based compensation

(1,159

)

(286

)

(3,682

)

(505

)

-

-

Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

2,538

Non-GAAP

$

92,556

$

10,138

$

9,256

$

17,618

$

(1,182

)

$

8,536



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Cost of
revenue

Selling,
distribution
and marketing

General
and
administrative

Research
and
development

Non-operating
(expenses)
income, net

Income
tax provision

GAAP

$

81,965

$

8,619

$

13,122

$

20,419

$

(12,635

)

$

4,673

Intangible asset amortization

(6,158

)

-

(3

)

(17

)

-

-

Share-based compensation

(1,023

)

(221

)

(2,946

)

(432

)

-

-

Impairment of long-lived assets

-

-

(1

)

-

-

-

Expenses related to BAQSIMI ® acquisition

-

-

(322

)

-

1,826

-

Debt issuance costs

-

-

-

-

742

-

Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

2,983

Non-GAAP

$

74,784

$

8,398

$

9,850

$

19,970

$

(10,067

)

$

7,656

Year Ended December 31, 2024

Cost of
revenue

Selling,
distribution
and marketing

General
and
administrative

Research
and
development

Non-operating
(expenses)
income, net

Income
tax provision

GAAP

$

358,112

$

37,802

$

56,720

$

73,914

$

(15,655

)

$

29,672

Intangible asset amortization

(24,639

)

-

(4

)

(75

)

-

-

Share-based compensation

(5,742

)

(1,063

)

(14,921

)

(2,642

)

-

-

Expenses related to BAQSIMI ® acquisition

-

-

-

-

3,651

-

Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

11,450

Non-GAAP

$

327,731

$

36,739

$

41,795

$

71,197

$

(12,004

)

$

41,122

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Cost of
revenue

Selling,
distribution
and marketing

General
and
administrative

Research
and
development

Non-operating
(expenses)
income, net

Income
tax provision

GAAP

$

293,274

$

28,853

$

51,540

$

73,741

$

(25,628

)

$

31,833

Intangible asset amortization

(12,741

)

-

(19

)

(70

)

-

-

Share-based compensation

(4,891

)

(870

)

(12,269

)

(2,212

)

-

-

Impairment of long-lived assets

(3,170

)

-

(5

)

-

-

-

Expenses related to BAQSIMI ® acquisition

-

-

(2,179

)

-

3,651

-

Debt issuance costs

-

-

-

-

6,785

-

Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

10,708

Non-GAAP

$

272,472

$

27,983

$

37,068

$

71,459

$

(15,192

)

$

42,541

SOURCE: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
