Donnerstag, 27.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10-faches Wachstum bis 2030? Warum KI-Aktien jetzt die größten Gewinnchancen bieten!
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
27.02.25
17:37 Uhr
24,265 Euro
+0,200
+0,83 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2025 22:26 Uhr
116 Leser
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for fourth quarter 2024. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results.

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Friday, February 28th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free)

+1 877-883-0383

International Dial-in number

+1-412-902-6506

Participant Elite Entry Number

9527914

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Investors:

Media:

Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Joan Tong, 863-640-0826

joan.tong@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



