The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for fourth quarter 2024. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results.
Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Friday, February 28th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date.
Conference Call Details:
Dial-in number (Toll Free)
+1 877-883-0383
International Dial-in number
+1-412-902-6506
Participant Elite Entry Number
9527914
Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:
https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
Contacts:
The Mosaic Company
Investors:
Media:
Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com
Joan Tong, 863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com
