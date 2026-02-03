Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
03.02.26 | 13:02
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Investor Conference Participation

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its participation in the following investor conferences in the first quarter of 2026:

  • Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on February 26th in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

  • BNP Strategic Access & Research Conference on March 11th in Palm Springs, CA.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) helps the world grow the food it needs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of potash and phosphate fertilizer which are essential inputs for the world's farmers. Through the Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is advancing the next generation of biological solutions designed to improve nutrient use efficiency, strengthen crop performance, and support more sustainable agricultural systems. As a Fortune 500 company with 13,000 employees serving customers in more than 40 countries, Mosaic is helping build resilient and productive food systems for the future. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Joan Tong, CFA 863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4282
jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/mosaic-announces-investor-conference-participation-1132609

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
