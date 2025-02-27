WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $340 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $378 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $405 million or $1.05 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $340 Mln. vs. $378 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.99 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX