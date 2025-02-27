MedMira, Inc.: MedMira Announces Partnership with MediGroup Physician Services in the United States

MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR) announced today its partnership with MediGroup, a leader in the US health care industry since 1999. This new partnership allows the Company to promote and sell its products to over 44,000 existing customers.

MediGroup is the United States's largest group purchasing organisations for Physicians' Offices, Surgery Centers and Specialty Clinics. MediGroup focuses on providing over 250,000 Health care employees the best prices and provide predictable cost containment, enhancing physicians' purchasing power so they can benefit from hospital-like discounts and access to the best products and services. The Company offers access to trusted quality manufacturers and provide a comprehensive portfolio to its clients from medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and laboratory supplies.

"We are excited to work with MediGroup and its vast network of clients. This partnership enables over 44,000 existing customers to gain access to our products and enjoy the best possible pricing. With the great support by MediGroup's team, we can not only grow in this field with our products, however, offer the best service in terms of supply." said Hermes Chan, CEO of MedMira. "We are impressed with the significant footprint MediGroup has built in this industry and are delighted at the flexible and creative approach to inform and market products to their members."

"Over the past 20-plus years, MediGroup has grown to provide our members with the most comprehensive contract portfolio that maximizes efficiencies and minimizes costs," says MediGroup's Chief Executive Officer, Andy Klearman. "We know our members will value too, the MedMira solution and pricing."

The partnership with MediGroup allows MedMira to gain access to vast amount of health care providers and with it offer its unique quality products. As a first step, the Company offers its Reveal® G4 HIV-1/2 antibody rapid test (Reveal® G4 HIV), the world's fastest HIV rapid test. Based on MedMira's patented Rapid Vertical Flow Technology, the Reveal® G4 HIV offers a simple testing solution with immediate results which do not fade away. Therefore, offering the best rapid testing solution to MediGroup's members which is FDA approved since 2001. The Reveal® G4 HIV is offered in three convenient formats (Point-of-Care, Laboratory format Serum/Plasma and venipuncture whole blood) to accommodate any health care setting. With its unique in-build procedural and reagent control line, an operator can be assured that each test has been performed correctly.

A unique feater of MedMira's patented technology is the elimination of the prozone (hook) effect, a known challenge in serological testing, where a high concentration of antibodies can lead to false-negative results. MedMira's Rapid Vertical Flow Technology eliminates this risk by ensuring that the antibody binding takes place in a controlled, localized environment before visualisation. Any excess antibodies are washed away, preventing interference, and ensuring accurate detection. This makes any test highly reliable for both low and high antibody levels, eliminating the risk of false-negative results.

Recognized as one of the largest non-acute care group purchasing organizations (GPO) in the United States, MediGroup's roster of 25,000+ members represent over 200,000 physicians in surgical clinics, non-acute care facilities and specialty physician offices nationwide. By aggregating their purchases, MediGroup helps members reduce annual costs on the products and services to run their operations.

MedMira is a leading developer and manufacturer of Rapid Vertical Flow® diagnostics. The Company's tests provide hospitals, labs, clinics, and individuals with instant disease diagnosis, such as HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis, and SARS-CoV-2, in just three easy steps. The Company's tests are sold globally under the REVEAL®, Multiplo® and Miriad®brands. Based on its patented Rapid Vertical Flow® Technology, MedMira's rapid HIV test is the only one in the world to achieve regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, China and the European Union. MedMira's corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information visit medmira.com and medmira.ca . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events, including statements regarding possible regulatory approval, product launch, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the company quarterly filings.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

