WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) reported a profit for fourth quarter of $36.91 millionThe company's earnings totaled $36.91 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $37.66 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $345.085 million from $302.658 million last year.Tidewater Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $36.91 Mln. vs. $37.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $345.085 Mln vs. $302.658 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX