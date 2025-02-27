WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MBIA Inc. (MBI) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled -$51 million, or -$1.07 per share. This compares with -$138 million, or -$2.94 per share, last year.Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$22 million or -$0.48 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 219.4% to $37 million from -$31 million last year.MBIA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$51 Mln. vs. -$138 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.07 vs. -$2.94 last year. -Revenue: $37 Mln vs. -$31 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX