WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) reported Loss for its fourth quarter of -$50.22 millionThe company's bottom line totaled -$50.22 million, or -$0.42 per share. This compares with -$15.08 million, or -$0.14 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $61.18 million from $52.41 million last year.Globalstar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$50.22 Mln. vs. -$15.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.42 vs. -$0.14 last year. -Revenue: $61.18 Mln vs. $52.41 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX