AT2 Aerospace, a Lockheed Martin Spin-Out, Secures Major Airship Order From Arctic Airships, Marking New Era in Remote Transportation

AT2 Aerospace, a Lockheed Martin spin-out, a pioneer in innovative hybrid airship design and manufacturing, today announced a significant purchase order from Arctic Airships, Alaska's emerging leader in sustainable remote logistics. The deal represents a major advancement in addressing the unique transportation challenges faced by many operations in remote Arctic regions.

The order includes 2 hybrid airships with an option on 18 additional airships, which will be deployed to support logistics in remote regions. These advanced aircraft are expected to revolutionize logistics in remote areas by providing access to locations previously considered difficult to reach, while reducing environmental impact and infrastructure requirements.

"This partnership with Arctic Airships validates our hybrid airship technology as a game-changing solution for the remote logistics sector," said Dr. Bob Boyd, CEO of AT2 Aerospace. "Our aircraft not only optimize cargo movement in challenging terrains but also aligns with the industry's increasing focus on environmental responsibility and cost efficiency."

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of Arctic Airships, added, "After extensive evaluation, AT2 Aerospace's hybrid airships proved to be the excellent solution to the unique challenges of delivering goods and services to remote regions globally. This investment supports our commitment to providing innovative, sustainable global transportation solutions."

The agreement includes comprehensive support services and represents a significant step in modernizing logistics in extreme environments. Market analysts project this development could significantly impact the remote logistics sector, particularly in regions with limited infrastructure.

About AT2 Aerospace:

AT2 Aerospace, a Lockheed Martin spin-out, is a pioneering aerospace company dedicated to commercializing hybrid airships and revolutionizing the cargo transportation industry, through sustainable practices and ground-breaking innovations. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a commitment to environmental stewardship, AT2 Aerospace aims to shape the future of cargo transportation and create a more sustainable aviation ecosystem.

SOURCE: AT2 Aerospace

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire