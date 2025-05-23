TOKYO, May 23, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Lockheed Martin, a global leader in the development and delivery of cutting-edge radar solutions, and Fujitsu Limited, a Japanese multinational leader in information and communications technology and digital services, today announced the conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing Fujitsu as a source for the SPY-7 Subarray Suite Power Supply Line Replaceable Unit (PS LRU). Purchase orders in support of the Aegis System EquippedVessel program are anticipated later in 2025.Executive Perspectives"By locally manufacturing critical components for the SPY-7 radar, Japan can have complete confidence that this system will be fully supported and sustained for decades to come," said. Paul Lemmo, vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin. "We are honored to play a role in shaping the future of Japan's defense industry and proud to contribute to the growth of the defense employment landscape in the country.""Fujitsu is honored to contribute to the manufacturing of the SPY-7 radar, especially in the production of the PS LRU, a critical component of the system," said Tsuneo Hayashi, corporate executive officer, SEVP, Fujitsu Limited. "Fujitsu will further expand its collaboration with Lockheed Martin on the SPY-7 radar, contributing to its sustainment in Japan and helping to strengthen national security."Continued PartnershipIn 2024, the two companies signed a previous MOU to expand Lockheed Martin's Industrial Cooperation goals for expanding its solid-state radar production and sustainment in Japan.The collaboration demonstrates Lockheed Martin's commitment to growing the defense workforce and furtherdeveloping the production and sustainment of key components for its SPY-7 radar product line.For more than 30 years, Lockheed Martin has supported Japan's national security through the delivery of highlycapable systems and sensors for the Kongo, Atago and Maya class destroyers. Lockheed Martin's mission of expanding "21st Century Security" in Japan continues to be strengthened by the partnerships and relationships built in country.The SPY-7 Advantage: Elevating Naval Radar PerformanceLockheed Martin's SPY-7 solid-state radar technology empowers users to respond swiftly and decisively to evolving threats. With advanced detection and tracking capabilities, SPY-7 effectively counters complex threats, enabling simultaneous engagement of multiple targets.About Lockheed MartinLockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Ourall-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digitaltransformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press Contacts:Lockheed MartinAsiaShorbani Royshorbani.roy@global.lmco.com+813 4563 8000DomesticCara Hoaglundcara.a.hoaglund@lmco.com+1 856-206-3139Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations DivisionGlobalLuke Happlefj-prhq@dl.jp.fujitsu.comSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.