Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu signs new licensing agreement with Palantir

Strengthened partnership to drive generative AI adoption and innovation for enterprises

KAWASAKI, Japan, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu today announced the signing of a new licensing agreement with Palantir Technologies Japan for the Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (Palantir AIP), a software that supports the integration of generative AI into business operations. The agreement, signed on August 5, 2025, will allow Fujitsu to provide Palantir AIP to its customers in Japan, with global expansion expected during fiscal 2025. Fujitsu will also combine Palantir AIP with Fujitsu Uvance, its business model to solve societal issues, to facilitate business transformation for its customers in Japan and around the world. This agreement will further strengthen the strategic global partnership between Fujitsu and Palantir.

Fujitsu and Palantir began their collaboration in 2020, focusing on data integration and digital transformation support in the Japanese market. In 2023, the two parties signed a global agreement, under which Palantir grants Fujitsu the right to market and distribute Palantir Foundry, a platform currently offered for integrated management of large-scale data dispersed across various systems.

When combined with Palantir Foundry, Palantir AIP enables the rapid implementation of generative AI functionalities for data analysis and decision-making within enterprises. It can be used with a preferred large language model (LLM) within corporate networks and is adopted extensively in highly confidential sectors such as finance and defense. By leveraging Palantir AIP, customers can design and develop systems utilizing generative AI and AI agents in a fraction of the time of conventional methods, enabling faster optimization of supply chains, automation of business workflows, and to empower executive decision-making.

Fujitsu currently offers solutions that combine its operational expertise with Palantir Foundry for data integration and analysis, optimizing operations in areas such as supply chain and engineering. The integration of Palantir AIP into Fujitsu Uvance will introduce unified support for generative and agentic AI tasks including scenario simulation, root cause analysis, and proposal generation and further optimize business processes. Furthermore, by linking with Fujitsu's AI services such as Takane and Fujitsu Kozuchi, Fujitsu will enhance Japanese language capabilities and business-specific functionalities, and facilitate the rapid implementation of agentic AI for customers with Japanese language requirements. This will contribute to the realization of data-driven autonomous decision-making workflows that transcend traditional visualization-centric analyses while retaining the indispensable oversight and expertise of human practitioners.

For full release click here

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-signs-new-licensing-agreement-with-palantir-302533098.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
