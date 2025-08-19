KAWASAKI, Japan, Aug 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced the signing of a new licensing agreement with Palantir Technologies Japan for the Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (Palantir AIP), a software that supports the integration of generative AI into business operations. The agreement, signed on August 5, 2025, will allow Fujitsu to provide Palantir AIP to its customers in Japan, with global expansion expected during fiscal 2025. Fujitsu will also combine Palantir AIP with Fujitsu Uvance, its business model to solve societal issues, to facilitate business transformation for its customers in Japan and around the world. This agreement will further strengthen the strategic global partnership between Fujitsu and Palantir.Fujitsu and Palantir began their collaboration in 2020, focusing on data integration and digital transformation support in the Japanese market. In 2023, the two parties signed a global agreement, under which Palantir grants Fujitsu the right to market and distribute Palantir Foundry, a platform currently offered for integrated management of large-scale data dispersed across various systems.When combined with Palantir Foundry, Palantir AIP enables the rapid implementation of generative AI functionalities for data analysis and decision-making within enterprises. It can be used with a preferred large language model (LLM) within corporate networks and is adopted extensively in highly confidential sectors such as finance and defense. By leveraging Palantir AIP, customers can design and develop systems utilizing generative AI and AI agents in a fraction of the time of conventional methods, enabling faster optimization of supply chains, automation of business workflows, and to empower executive decision-making.Fujitsu currently offers solutions that combine its operational expertise with Palantir Foundry for data integration and analysis, optimizing operations in areas such as supply chain and engineering. The integration of Palantir AIP into Fujitsu Uvance will introduce unified support for generative and agentic AI tasks including scenario simulation, root cause analysis, and proposal generation and further optimize business processes. Furthermore, by linking with Fujitsu's AI services such as Takane and Fujitsu Kozuchi, Fujitsu will enhance Japanese language capabilities and business-specific functionalities, and facilitate the rapid implementation of agentic AI for customers with Japanese language requirements. This will contribute to the realization of data-driven autonomous decision-making workflows that transcend traditional visualization-centric analyses while retaining the indispensable oversight and expertise of human practitioners.In its internal trials using Palantir AIP, Fujitsu found that the platform can optimize human resource utilization, such as appropriate engineer placement and improved matching accuracy through skill analysis and produced results including reduced workload and faster decision-making. With the full-scale utilization of Palantir AIP within Fujitsu now possible, the company will integrate data from internal core systems and further advance management visualization and decision-making enhancement, including mechanisms for early detection and prediction of various risks related to its supply chain (i.e., natural disasters, financial, and compliance risks, etc.) and enabling rapid response.Through this partnership, Fujitsu aims to achieve sales of USD 100 million by the end of fiscal 2029 by providing high-value-added offerings and supporting advanced decision-making for customers across various industries, including manufacturing, retail, government, and finance. Palantir will provide the Palantir AIP platform and continuous functional enhancements, along with technical support for expanding use cases through collaboration with Fujitsu.Going forward, under Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu will leverage generative AI to provide foundational infrastructure for information sharing and data utilization that connects the workplaces and management in real-time, contributing to the realization of a more sustainable future.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.