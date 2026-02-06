Kawasaki and Tokyo, Japan, Feb 6, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Japan Limited and JMDC Inc. today announced the commencement of a collaboration aimed at advancing medical care and contributing to the establishment of a sustainable healthcare system in Japan.This collaboration, which began on January 5, leverages JMDC's expertise in utilizing anonymized medical data and Fujitsu Japan's customer base. Fujitsu Japan holds the top share in the Japanese electronic health record (EHR) market for medical institutions. This synergy will accelerate the utilization of medical data by medical institutions and organizations that are part of the healthcare system, while also supporting data-driven management decision-making.This collaboration will see the two companies combine Fujitsu Japan's knowledge in the medical field and advanced technologies including AI, with JMDC's prediction models based on insurance user data and its expertise cultivated through Pep Up, one of Japan's largest personal health record services used by 7.7 million people. This will expand the scope of data utilization from DPC data [1] to comprehensive EHR data. This initiative will further promote the utilization of medical data, contributing to improved management for medical institutions and advanced research for pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and academia.Going forward, Fujitsu Japan will contribute to the realization of digital hospitals that promote DX in medical institutions, while JMDC will advance initiatives that contribute to "building a sustainable healthcare system through addressing social issues with the power of data and ICT" and "accelerating the societal integration of data."Overview of the collaborationFujitsu Japan will provide Dashboard 360, a solution that enables visualization and analysis of management and clinical data, free of charge [2] to medical institutions that agree to provide anonymized DPC data [3]. Dashboard 360 is offered as part of Fujitsu Limited's Uvance business model, which addresses societal challenges, specifically within the Smart Hospital offering that maximizes hospital operational efficiency and effectiveness. It is a component of the Healthcare Management Platform, a suite of services designed to optimize patient flow [4] in acute care hospitals and support the resolution of management challenges.Dashboard 360 seamlessly integrates with EHRs, allowing for factor analysis of issues such as declining bed occupancy rates and waiting times for hospitalization or surgery, based on information including inpatient care and outpatient conditions leading to hospitalization. It also features a benchmarking function, utilizing data provided by JMDC and DPC data from medical institutions, to support timely decision-making in hospital management.JMDC will collaborate with Fujitsu Japan to anonymize DPC data in a secure environment and provide it to pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and universities for research purposes. Additionally, by combining this with JMDC's accumulated insurance user data, covering approximately 20 million individuals, the collaboration will visualize the entire patient journey from pre-onset abnormal test results to inpatient treatment and post-discharge prognosis. This will enable early detection of diseases through screening of potential patients, prevention of severe cases by identifying risk factors, and precise evaluation of long-term treatment effects and drug safety in real-world settings, thereby contributing to the improvement of medical quality and efficiency.BackgroundIn Japan, the aging population and increasing medical expenses are pressing concerns. Challenges such as a shortage of healthcare professionals and financial difficulties for medical institutions persist. By leveraging medical data, it is expected that these challenges can be addressed through improved diagnostic accuracy, enhanced operational efficiency, development of new treatment methods, and strengthened regional healthcare collaboration.[1] DPC data:Data used to calculate medical costs based on the patient's diagnosis and treatment content during hospitalization. 