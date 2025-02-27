WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Edison International (EIX) issued an outlook for the full year 2025.The company expects revised 2025 core earnings per share guidance of $5.94 -$6.34.The board of directors of Edison International declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.8275 per share, payable on April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 7, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX