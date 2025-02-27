WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Credit & Insurance, a division of Blackstone Inc. (BX), announced a strategic funding partnership with Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) involving a CAD $500 million portfolio of Canadian fleet lease receivables.This arrangement provides Element with off-balance sheet benefits, optimizing and diversifying its funding strategy while reinforcing the strength of its asset origination platform and supporting growth initiatives.Heath Valkenburg, Incoming EVP & CFO at Element, highlighted the partnership's role in enhancing funding strategies to better serve clients and seize market opportunities.Aneek Mamik, Head of Financial Services for Asset-Based Finance at Blackstone Credit & Insurance, emphasized Blackstone's commitment to supporting businesses through asset-based financing, reinforcing its role in driving real-economy investments.Thursday, BX closed at $157.39, down 1.30%, and declined further to $152.92 in after-hours trading, a 4.07% drop on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX