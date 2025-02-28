TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.That was shy of expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 0.2 percent loss in December.On a yearly basis, industrial production was up 2.6 percent.Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX